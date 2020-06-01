Dramatic video shows motorist trying to rescue car swept out to sea after he parked too close to the water’s edge

DRAMATIC video shows a motorist desperately trying to salvage his half-sunk vehicle from the sea after it was swept away by waves on a beach.

The incident, which took place on Whitstable Beach in Kent, occurred after the driver parked too close to the water’s edge to unload a jet ski.

The unusual scene was caught by local Lee Dolby, 40, who filmed the man as he tried to retrieve sunken Volkswagen on Thursday.

As the clip begins, Lee films the car from the beach as it sits half submerged in water.

A man on a jet ski rides around the wreckage and Lee zooms in on the vehicle as it bobs about on the waves.

Another person in a life jacket attempts to get hold of the vehicle and Lee says: “That geezer’s just lost his car.”

A third man then comes out into the water carrying a tow rope and attaches it in front of a crowd of onlookers who have gathered nearby.

Lee’s two sons Harry, 13, and Charlie, 9, watch apprehensively before he turns the camera back to reveal the car which continues to sink.

Another video taken shortly after shows the rescue operation, with the soaking wet car being hauled ashore.

Lee took to social media to share the unbelievable moment, posting the video captioned: “Just popped down the beach for an hour with the boys and see this fella trying to unload his jetski and parked a little too close.

“Couple of waves came and claimed his car!”

The clip has caused amusement online, where it has had more than 3,000 shares.

Ross Gibson wrote: “how is that even possible.

“he must have reversed it that far in the back wheels where in the water ffs hahah.”

William Kelly added: “Its like a James bond movie in reverse if you pardon the pun, lol.”

MacKenzie Taylor said: “Ahaha how funny is that though.”

And Dec Carswell wrote: “What a f****** donut.”

Speaking today, Lee explained how he and his boys helped with the rescue operation.

He said: “I got in to help recover the jet ski trailer and my eldest boy Harry got in to recover items that floated from car such as clothes and plastic bags, fuel cans.

“It was quiet on the beach until this happened, which caused a gathering of onlookers.

“Then a four by four pulled up and helped tow it out of the water, but obviously it wasn’t able to start.

“It was moved to a safe place waiting for recovery.”