Saturday Letter Delivery is on hold, declared Royal Mail

Seeing the outbreak of COVID-19, Royal Mail, the delivery giant of the UK, has decided to temporarily suspend the Saturday letter deliveries. The announcement was made by Shane O’Riordain, the managing director of marketing, regulation, and corporate affairs at Royal Mail.

While explaining about the same, she stated “We understand the importance of the postal service in keeping the UK connected at this time. We have also listened to our hard-working colleagues who have asked us to ease the additional burden on them if possible. As a result, we are making some temporary changes to postal services.”

This step was taken to trim down the additional burden that Royal Mail is facing in the times of the COVID-10 pandemic. However, the letter deliveries will go on as usual from Monday to Saturday.

The crisis of COVID-19 has hampered the normal operations of every industry and postage delivery is not expected. Shane O’Riordain stated that the staff of Royal Mail are facing some difficulties and are concerned for their safety. So, this temporary suspension was a precautionary measure.

This suspension is currently under review and will be revised as per the situation. However, the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) doesn’t seem happy with this move.

Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) represents postal workers in the UK and has condemned this act and demanded immediate discussion with government officials on this matter. The union demanded the households’ deliveries to be cut to three days a week because of the pandemic.

Are there any changes done in working hours?

There is no announcement made on the change of working hours. The office will remain close on Sunday and collection time is likely to follow the previous pattern only. The officials have advised customers to continue posting both letters and parcels as usual on Saturday.

Royal Mail will continue picking up the mail from businesses, post offices and post boxes as usual from Monday to Friday. In March, the delivery giant has also revised the postage and delivery prices.

How you can do Royal Mail tracking?

f you want to know the latest delivery update on your Royal Mail parcel or letter then use a reliable Royal Mail tracking service. Visit the website and enter the Royal Mail tracking number. You will get delivery related news over there. You can do Royal Mail parcel tracking of domestic and international parcels here.