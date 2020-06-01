Scottish “oasis” on sale for £250,000 gives buyers chance to own their own loch and two islands

WILDERNESS lovers have the opportunity to buy their own lake complete with islands – but will have to build their own home on the secluded lot.

Tarrel Farm Lochan, in Portmahomack, Inverness-shire is a remote lochan, or small lake, and is on the market for offers over £250,000.

However, the buyer of this Scottish “oasis” will have their work cut out for them, as they will need to build their own home in the centre.

The future owner will be able to visit their islands in the middle of the three acre lake, using the jetty that is included in the purchase and enjoy private fishing in the newly stocked waters.

In terms of neighbours, the remote lochan counts deer, partridge, woodcock,

pheasant, wild geese, ducks and swans as its nearest inhabitants.

A video of the land captures the tranquil atmosphere of the secluded beauty spot, with only the birds being heard chirping away.

The video takes us through the seasons, revealing the “exquisite” beauty the potential buyer can enjoy all year round.

The camera sweeps over the generous portion of land, which is equivalent to three football fields.

The area is renowned for its dry climate, wonderful coastal light and fertile farmland culminating in a coastline of sheer cliffs and sandy beaches dotted with historic fishing villages.

Phiddy Robertson, who is handling the sale for Galbraith in Inverness, said: “The current owner has increased the size of the lochan and has planted a mix of native deciduous and coniferous trees around the banks.

“The site has been carefully managed over the past 20 years and is now a well-established woodland and wetland providing a habitat for a wide range of wildlife.

“In addition, the lochan has been stocked with both brown and rainbow trout.

“This is a glorious setting on a beautiful peninsula popular among walkers, bird watchers and artists.

“The purchaser could take advantage of the potential to create a house to their own specifications in a magical and private setting, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.”