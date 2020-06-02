Customer reunited with £3000 in cash after leaving it in the back of a taxi

A TAXI firm owner has revealed how he returned £3000 pounds to a customer after he left it in the back of one of his cabs.

53-year-old Farooq Khan says it was “really lucky” nobody else picked up the man’s wallet after he left it in one of his taxis on May 25.

The customer, who was on his way to buy a horse, left thousands of pounds worth of notes behind in the cab – but didn’t realise the money was missing until over an hour later.

By the time he contacted the firm, his driver, Imran Fatakiya, had already picked up three more passengers, one of whom was actually sitting on the wallet when the call came in.

Luckily Imran spotted the wallet and immediately set about returning it to the company’s office in Blackburn, Lancashire where it was later reunited with its owner.

The company took to Facebook shortly after the wallet was found, posting a photo of the wallet stuffed full of notes.

They shared the image with the caption: “Found over £3000 in taxi and returned to owner.”

Since then they have earned huge praise from customers and social media users.

Asafay Khan wrote: “Brilliant and honest service from Highfield Taxi.”

Kelly Ainsworth added: “And this is why I have and always will continue to use highfield.”

Speaking today, owner of Foxy’s Highfield Taxis Farooq said: “I got a call from a customer, he rang up he was a really nice guy and said that he’d left money in the car.

“I rang the driver and he saw it, another customer was actually sat on the wallet at the time.

“It’s really lucky nobody else picked it up, because if someone else sees it that’s it it’s gone and we would get the blame.

“The guy was really happy, I just wanted it to go back to the right place.

“I think especially in this day and age now, everybody has just got to be honest.”