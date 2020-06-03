EDINBURGH COUNCIL has approved a planning application for the development of a high quality accommodation but is subject it meets the conditional cycle parking provision.

Glencairn Properties is building the new set of student accommodation at the corner of Montrose Terrace and West Norton Place across from the Abbeymount studios.

The proposals will introduce a new characterful building that will have to be designed to the original plans for the street set out in 1800s.

The Development Management Sub-Committee approved the planning permission yesterday.

The plans will deliver a high quality, sustainable building that will contribute to the regeneration of the former petrol station at the site.

The site is the gap site left by the former Shell petrol station which was built in 1970 and was closed in 2011 following a fuel leak. Works to remediate the site and clean the ground started in 2012 but significant contamination remains.

The proposed purpose built student accommodation will provide living space for students and activation of this corner site.

It comprises a building of circa 141 student units in a mix of clusters and studios, together with space for use by the students, common areas, a laundry, gym, cycle parking and underground bin stores.

The Montrose Terrace proposals will support the growth ambitions of the universities and colleges in Edinburgh which are major drivers of the local economy, providing accommodation for new researchers and students, as well as supporting business and tourism activity indirectly.

The development will not only deliver jobs during construction, but on completion will deliver further employment opportunities in terms of maintenance and support staff.

An increased student population will also deliver additional expenditure on items such as food, clothing and eating out.

An economic impact studies for the University of Edinburgh, Heriot Watt University and Edinburgh Napier University estimate that on average each student spends around £12,000 per annum, injecting more than £275m in the city economy annually.

They also indicate that one job in the city is supported by the spending of every 11 students.

Daryl Teague, Managing Director at Glencairn Properties, said:“We’re thrilled our application has been approved and the strong community support we received for it. These proposals will redevelop a vital location in the heart of the capital and help to tackle Edinburgh’s growing student accommodation without removing available properties from housing stock.

“We believe that these proposals are in line with City of Edinburgh Council’s stated aim to deliver purpose-built student accommodation throughout the city, reducing pressure on mainstream housing stock. Montrose Terrace not only makes use of a derelict site but offers a realistic use for the location without placing additional parking or access issues on the immediate community.

“The plans represent the conclusion of a collaborative discussion about how best to make this site work. Glencairn consulted widely with stakeholders and the community to ensure this site represented the kind of forwarded momentum the city-centre needs.