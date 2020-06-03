4 Types of Gas Flow Meters and Its Style for Measurement

One of the most crucial components of most industrial plants is their use of gas for their daily operation. Hence, it is critical that the companies know how to measure and gauge the gas flow to ensure the safety and health of the workers, the environment, and the quality of their product as well. To do that, companies are obliged to invest in equipment that is known as a “flow meter.”

Flow meters help monitor the gas or water flow within the vicinity. It plays a crucial role as it keeps and ensures that the flow is maintained within safety standards. However, not all flow meters are alike. The type of meter used depends on various factors such as the application, the specific type of gas to be used, construction, and even materials of the product.

What is a Flow Meter Used For?

There are different kinds of flow meters for sale online , and the users need to know exactly what they are going to use it for before buying. It is to ensure the efficiency of the product while making sure that everyone in the area is safe from unnecessary accidents due to gas leaks.

The most common usages of flow meters are the following:

Flow meters collect gas at a permanent volume, release, then refill with the same amount. It also comes with a counter to tally the frequency of the process in a day which helps identify its flow. While gauging the known rate of fluid in the area also helps establish a good glow.

Calculates the flow a stream

What are the Different Types of Flow Meters?

Mass Flow Meters

A mass flow meter helps determine the force from the speed of the mass as it passes through the meter. It is measured as the “mass moving per unit of time.” Flow meters are often used for chemical processes, hence, it is often used by chemical and gas industries, as well as pharmaceutical, power, and mining.

There are two types of mass flow meters that are commonly used:

· Coriolis

A Coriolis flow meter measures mass thorough inertia. Inside a Coriolis flow meter is a tube that vibrates as mass flow or dense gasses pass through. As it does, the acceleration of the flow causes it to oscillate which is then gauged by the meter.

Out of all the flow meters, this is considered as the most precise one. However, if used for liquid, the bubbles which tend to create splashing may change the flow of the substance and disrupt the results.

· Thermal Mass flow meter

As its name suggests, a thermal mass flow meter helps determine the amount of gas flow based on the temperature, or more precisely, its changes.

The meter works by introducing a measurable amount of heat into the gas flow and evaluates the changes in the temperature. For some, gas flows are maintained at certain temperatures by determining the energy required.

The thermal mass flow meter is often used for regulating low gas flow.

Velocity Flow Meters

Velocity flow meters determine the changes in speed, in retrospect with a certain frame of reference such as its former rate. There are three most common types:

· Turbine flow meters

It determines the volume flow of gas based on the amount of gas passing through free-rotating turbine blades. The meters measure the angular velocity, or the rotational force of the blades as the natural flow of gas passes through it.

Turbine flow meters are known for their accuracy and capability to measure the natural flow of liquids or gas.

· Ultrasonic flow meters

Most commonly used for liquids, an ultrasonic flow meter uses ultrasound to gauge the velocity of liquids as it passes through its probes. Some people also call it the “non-intrusive Doppler flow meters,” as it commonly employs the use of bubbles or particulates in the flow.

· Vortex flow meter

A vortex flow meter requires thermal and pressure compensation, and the lowest flow rate which creates vortices. To do so, a bar or any obstruction blocks the flow of gas, which results in the formation of a vortex, whose frequency is then measured by the meter.

Differential Pressure Meters

From its name, a differential pressure flow meter measures the “difference” of the gas’ pressure as it passes by an obstruction. It produces an artificial constriction, which then measures the pressure lost. It follows Bernoulli’s principle which states that the changes are directly proportional to the flow rate.

Hence, the lower the drop, the lower the pressure, and vice versa. Here are some of the most common differential pressure meters:

· Orifice Plate

An orifice plate differential pressure meter is commonly used for natural gas measurement. It utilises a circular piece of metal where pressure tapping points are placed on its side with specified distances. Hence, it creates a constriction on its flow and causes the pressure to drop, which is then calculated by the meter.

· Averaging Pitot Tube

The averaging pitot tube flow meter determines the average flow of gas or any liquid in a chamber based on changes in its pressure. A blockage is placed in its path which causes an increase in its velocity. Hence, the difference in its pressure before and after passing through the obstruction is calculated and averaged by the meter.

Positive Displacement Gas Flow Meter

Positive displacement gas flow meters are the only ones on this list that are capable of directly measuring the amount of gas passing through it. Perhaps, it is the most popular one as it utilises some sort of ebb and flow method. It traps low amounts of gas in a precision chamber which has rotating devices inside, and then the contents then flow on to the next chamber or lines. The meter is then responsible to count the frequency or the number of times the chamber/s are refilled.

Gas flow meters are essential components in the daily operations of many factories and industrial plants. It also ensures that the systems are flowing efficiently and securely as possible. These equipment are also worth investing for when it comes to guaranteeing the safety of everyone who is in the area as handling gases or certain types of chemicals do pose dangers to everyone around.