Is it Worth Studying at Cambridge University

There are universities like Oxford and Harvard where everyone wants to study. Articles and rankings all over the world suggest that this is where students want the best education and the most interesting student life. But is this really the case?

Of course, there are no absolutely ideal universities and campuses, every educational institution has its strengths and weaknesses. Given the fact that it can be difficult to enter prestigious universities, and study in them is much more expensive, it is especially important to remember this.

If you are hesitant to spend extra effort and time trying to get into one of the most prestigious universities in the world, we will help you decide on the choice and tell you about the real advantages and disadvantages of Cambridge University.

University of Cambridge, UK

Estimated cost of education: $37,000 per year

The University of Cambridge is ranked 7th in the QS World University Rankings 2020 and, along with Oxford, remains one of the two most famous and prestigious educational institutions in the UK.

Historically, Cambridge has been better known for science, engineering, medicine and technology. In addition, it holds high international positions in such subjects as anthropology, archaeology, English, history and foreign languages. WriteMyPaper4me will help you prepare an essay of any complexity for Cambridge.

The University of Cambridge is located in the relatively small campus of Cambridge, which can be reached from London in about an hour by train. Cambridge offers a unique historic learning environment that has brought together the best students for centuries. Graduates include Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Oliver Cromwell, Stephen Hawking, Prince Charles of Wales, Stephen Fry, George VI, Hugh Laurie and many others. As you can see, studying at Cambridge was always chosen by scientists, creative people and even members of the royal family.

In the spirit of traditional British universities, Cambridge University consists of 31 colleges, each of which has its own foundations and traditions. It is with a particular college that not only the academic direction of the student is related, but also where he lives, how his student life develops and much more.

The advantages of Cambridge University:

excellent academic staff

one of the best libraries in the UK

students consider Cambridge one of the most picturesque universities…

stimulating environment

excellent city cafes, restaurants and shops (especially books)

London proximity

The disadvantages of Cambridge University: