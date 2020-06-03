Stevie Lawless insists time is right to ‘gamble’ as former Livingston winger reveals contract talks

STEVIE LAWLESS insists the time is right to roll the dice with his future as he revealed talks with suitors north and south of the border.

The classy winger, who departed Livingston on Monday following a hugely successful two years at the club, admits he has ‘gambled’ by walking away during the Covid-19 crisis without another concrete offer on the table.

However, the 29-year-old dad-of-three is adamant the decision is the right one as he prioritises the long-term financial security of his young family.

Lawless is coming off the back of a blistering campaign at Livi, notching 11 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances as Gary Holt’s men secured a fifth-place finish – their highest since qualifying for Europe in 2002.

And he is confident that, despite the budgetary challenges facing all British sides, his move will come to fruition once the start dates for the 2020/21 season have been set in stone.

Lawless said: “It was a huge decision for me to make because I’ve absolutely loved my time at Livingston. I just felt that, given my age, this was the time to think about the future and see what offers I could get.

“I think I had a good enough year to back myself in the transfer market. As the season was progressing, I knew there was some interest from other clubs so I decided this was a gamble I needed to take.

“I’m 29, I won’t have too many moves ahead of me and there will come a time where the contracts goes down and down. So this is the point where I need to think about what is right for my family.

“I’m not daft – I realise this [Covid-19] situation doesn’t help matters, but I’m still confident it will prove to be the right decision.

“I know there is still interest there because I have spoken to clubs. However, it’s basically impossible for them to commit until they have start dates. I understand that.

“I’ve not signed anything yet but a couple of clubs have made contact in Scotland and England. It’s difficult down there as well – they need some clarity in their own leagues too – but I’m ruling nothing out at this stage.”