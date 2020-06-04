Brutal footage shows the moment a man is beaten bloody in the middle of a London street

A SHOCKING video has emerged of a man being beaten bloody in the middle of a street.

The disturbing footage shows a topless man repeatedly striking another man across the face as he lies on the ground at Camberwell Church Street in the London Borough of Southwark.

The video has been viewed over 420,000 times since it was shared yesterday [WED], although there have been no indications as to how the violence started.

As the clip begins, the shirtless man can be seen pinning a man wearing red trousers down in the middle of the road.

Another person wearing sunglasses pushes a man to the ground.

The topless man starts punching his pinned victim in the head while the man who was pushed to ground stands up and starts stomping on the pinned man.

The man wearing sunglasses then dances in the middle of the road.

An ambulance car pulls up at the side of the road while the violence continues.

Bystanders are heard shouting “stop!” as the assault continues.

The pinned man eventually gets to his feet, with blood dripping down his face.

However, while walking away the shirtless man runs up behind him and punches him in the face again, sending him tumbling to the ground.

He appears visibly dazed as bystanders can be heard gasping in shock.

The man wearing the sunglasses greets the shirtless man, as another bystander shouts to the dazed victim “stay down!”

The footage was shared on Twitter by user Ronnie Chopra who tweeted yesterday [WED] saying: “London today – two wrongs don’t make a right. Disgraceful.”

It was met with horror by social media users.

@Minimadmatt said: “Let’s hope all this footage is caught up with and dealt with by @metpoliceuk.

“Disgusting behaviour by offenders and bystanders.”

@AnnaEsse added: “That thug should be easy to identify.”

@JLeeds5 wrote: “What do you mean two wrongs don’t make a right, don’t try to justify what happened here this is attempted murder.”

Police have confirmed two men have been arrested in connection with the assault.

A spokeswoman from The Met said: “At around 10:00hrs on 3 June, officers on patrol were flagged down by members of the public and alerted to a fight in Camberwell Road, SE5.

“They arrested two men on suspicion of assault. Both have been taken into custody.

“The male victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.”

When asked whether the incident was related to the ongoing protests in London, a spokesman for The Metropolitan Police said: “There is nothing to indicate that this was related to anything else.”