Hermes apologise after driver is caught coughing all over parcel on doorbell CCTV

HERMES have apologised after one of their drivers was caught coughing all over a parcel.

The “horrendous” moment was caught on CCTV on Monday and saw the spluttering driver touch a doorbell shortly after.

The delivery ended up coughing all over the porch of GP and Rochdale FC team doctor Wesley Tensel, after he mixed up his addresses.

Wesley, 35, was left horrified after he and his wife reviewed the footage from their doorbell camera.

The video shows the driver approaching Wesley’s door in Manchester coughing violently without covering his mouth.

The driver splutters on the package, before turning to ring the doorbell.

He then leaves the house continuing to cough in the vicinity.

A disgusted Wesley posted the video shortly after, saying: “Please can Hermes contact the driver of van 63 as he shouldn’t be working.

“Perfect example of how people are choosing to not isolate and clearly a candidate for a super spreader.

“If not tested he needs to do so and customers alerted if Covid positive!”

Wesley, 35, revealed he was working at the Covid-19 ward at Leigh Infirmary, Greater Manchester, when his wife sent him the video.

The video has left many frustrated by the incident.

@BillyCa22551801 said: “Hermes. Delivering more than just parcels.”

@h_f_hope added: “This is absolutely horrendous it’s bad enough but could be a delivery to a shielded person!”

@xMelissa27 wrote: “To anyone about to stick up for this man, yes he may have a normal cough or a bit of hay fever but the dude didn’t even cover his mouth and that s*** is disgusting regardless.”

Wesley today said he had to disinfect his door after delivering the parcel to his neighbour.

He said: “It happened Monday morning when I was at work, luckily my wife who was at home in the garden with the kids saw the video and then told me about it.

“I work a day a week as a doctor covering a Covid-19 ward and that’s where I was when my wife sent me the video.

“I put on my surgical gloves and took it to the neighbour who was already aware of the video. Then disinfected the door and surrounding porch area.

“It actually looked like a comedy sketch. If I hadn’t known better I’d have thought it was some sort of joke.

“Of course if we hadn’t had seen what happened on the camera we’d have possibly brought it in the house or taken it straight to the neighbours exposing them to any potential germs.”

Hermes today said they have apologised for the incident.

A spokeswoman for Hermes said: “We take allegations such as this very seriously and are investigating.

“We have contacted the customer to apologise.”

Wesley was unimpressed by Hermes’ response and feels more should be done to adhere to their infection control policy.

Wesley added: “Hermes got back to inform me the courier is not unwell.

” Nothing was said by them regarding their infection control policy or how they may be protecting their customers in the future.

“I don’t think it really represents the company if an individual doesn’t know basic hygiene measures which we teach our own children, that’s down to that person.

“Although I thought the company may have mentioned that they would be discussing infection prevention with him if not already done so.”