New research reveals chronic pain sufferers deal with the condition for a decade on average

Chronic pain sufferers deal with the condition for an average of more than ten years, according to new research.

A team at Biofreeze, a cold therapy company, conducted the study to look into how Britons go about living with chronic pain.

They found that 71% of UK citizens with chronic pain take regular medication to deal with their condition.

Over 2,300 Britons took part in the research, all of whom suffer with at least one type of chronic pain.

The most common chronic pain in Scotland was found to be ankle pain, with sufferers normally developing problems around age 26-35 years.

Bharat Gohil, spokesperson forBiofreeze said: “It’s a sad truth that as many as 1 in 5 British adults are living with chronic pain that lasts a prolonged period of time.

“While taking pain medication can help in the short term, it’s not always ideal to be taking them for prolonged periods as they can have various side effects and you can build resistance to the pain relief.

“Thankfully there are other things that can help, from exercising through to hot and cold treatments, but sadly for many there is no cure.”