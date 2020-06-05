For the past five years Bill Roddie, managing director of Glasgow-based family-owned business, Spectrum Properties, has funded an annual trip to the pantomime for up to 100 vulnerable youngsters and their families.

But, with no sign of pantomimes being performed any time soon, the big-hearted businessman has instead donated £1500 in Aldi food vouchers to the youngsters’ parents, guardians, and carers.

Colin McGowan, chairman of Blameless, the Lanarkshire based charity formed to provide fun times, happy memories, and a vision of hope for the children and families of those suffering from addiction, is the organiser of the annual event.

He said: “I have been a long-time friend of Bill Roddie and our charity, Blameless, has relied upon him for the past five years to fund our annual pantomime outing. This is the most important fun night out in the year that everyone associated with our charity looks forward to.

“And when you include tickets, transport and treats for the youngsters during the performance: programmes, ice cream and held-held glowing toys, his generosity has amounted to a total donation over the years of some £10,000.

“When Bill realised that the Covid-19 pandemic meant there is unlikely to be a pantomime season this year, he decided to accelerate the timing of his annual donation by providing Aldi food vouchers to the same value to help families who are finding life more difficult than usual.”

Mr Roddie, whose business provides high quality business centre space, industrial workshops and units, warehousing and manufacturing facilities as well as secure open yard storage and business support services in and around Glasgow, said: “In these unprecedented times, delivering food and essential supplies to loved ones is difficult.

“As the effects of Coronavirus continue to disrupt family life, it is clear we are all in this together. This donation is intended simply to give a helping hand to vulnerable people who may be struggling to get by”.