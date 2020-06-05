Customer blasts Amazon for allegedly sending her used “coronavirus riddled” vacuum covered in dirt and hair

AN AMAZON customer has slammed the retailer after they apparently sent her a used “coronavirus riddled” vacuum cleaner.

Lauren Parslow, 40, shared “disgusting” pictures of the robotic vacuum cleaner which show it covered in dust, hair and fingerprints.

The innovation officer, who works for the office for National Statistics, said her “heart sunk” when she unboxed the £140 vacuum cleaner and found it had been pre-used.

Images show the COAYU Alexa App controlled Robotic Vacuum cleaner covered with white dirt.

A clump of hair is also wrapped around the inside of the vacuum’s brush bar.

The underside is clearly used and grubby, and covered in flecks of dust.

Even the box is a bit battered from the transit.

Lauren from Cwmbran, South Wales, took to social media to complain to the company.

She posted the images captioned with :“Thanks for my ‘new’ vacuum, which could literally be riddled with coronavirus for all I know!

“And also thank you for refusing to come and get it! Useless.”

The photos caused disgust among social media users.

Adam Lee wrote under her post: “Shocking state of it mind. Hope they send you a new one.”

Helen Watkins added: “Just what you want in a pandemic.”

Laura Parry-Owens wrote: “ Gross.”

Speaking today Lauren said “It was supposed to be new. I was super excited when it arrived, so didn’t really notice the box was a bit out of shape, so I ripped it open and then my heart just sunk.

“You could even see the top was dusty and full of fingerprints. It was when I turned it over I saw the full horror. The thought of the hair and dirt, makes me feel sick now.

“Whoever had it previously had brown long hair, mine is blue so I definitely can not be accused of using it myself.”

A spokesman for Amazon said: “We will take appropriate action against the bad actors involved.

“Sellers are responsible for meeting Amazon’s high bar for product quality.

“This is an isolated incident that does not reflect the high quality customer experience provided by millions of small businesses selling in our store every day.”

An insider for the company confirmed also they have taken action against the seller and will be contacting the customer “to make things right”.