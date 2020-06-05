Dramatic footage shows mass brawl involving thugs with baseball bats following attack on mother and son

A SHOCKING video shows the moment a mass brawl breaks out in Birmingham after a mother and son were attacked in the street.

The frightening footage shows a large group of people battering each other with weapons as bystanders flee and scream in terror.

The incident happened in Small Heath, Birmingham on Sunday and videos of the incident have since circulated across social media.

One clip shows a silver BMW seemingly ramming into the back of another car as a man wearing shorts runs to the driver’s door and starts punching the window.

The BMW tries to escape but is blocked by the car in front.

More men arrive on the scene and start attacking the car, kicking, punching and whacking the exterior with weapons.

Another clip shows the brawl intensifying as a mother, 35, and her 14-year-old son are caught up in the melee.

The attackers are using weapons as they batter each other and the mother and son.

Bystanders scream in terror as the violence flares.

It is estimated around 20 people, some wielding baseball bats, were involved in the brawl.

Many in the comments were disgusted by the events.

Natty Hill said: “They act like animals when the sun is out. Hope the lad and his mom are OK. Name and shame the scumbags.”

Dilwrr Hussain added: “Needs Army to control this sort of problem I reckon.”

Samina Hussain wrote: “A mother and 14 year old were assaulted for intervening. Shame on these cowards. Utter disgrace to the community.”

Police today said investigations are ongoing.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Police said: “Investigations are still ongoing and any one with information is asked to contact us on the below details.

“We are investigating after a mother and her child were assaulted on Green Lane in Small Heath, Birmingham at around 9.15pm on sunday.

“A group of people had gathered on the road before a 14-year-old boy was punched in the face, causing a minor injury. A 35-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries after intervening, before a large scale disorder then broke out on the road.

“Enquiries continue and anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, quoting crime reference 20BW/125427P/20 or 20BW/125428T/20.

“Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”