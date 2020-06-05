Mum reveals how she collected spare windows from a local glazier to create a quirky greenhouse for free

A MUM-of-five has revealed how she saved £1200 on a greenhouse by making her own from windows destined for the tip.

Elizabeth Bloodworth, 43, shared stunning images showing her homemade version that she created using free materials.

The former full-time gardener from Newbury, Berkshire wanted a place to grow her own vegetables and flex her self taught design skills.

So the thrifty mum contacted a local glazier and asked if they had any windows they were going to throw out

Pictures show the eclectic greenhouse, made up of more than 13 windows of different shapes and sizes.

The frame has been constructed from pallet wood and other timber that Elizabeth has collected.

The greenhouse door was also a freebie that Elizabeth salvaged a few years back, knowing it would one day come in handy.

The only spend came in the form of a £60 Amazon gift card which was used to buy materials for the roof.

A delighted Elizabeth took to a DIY Facebook group to show off her handiwork on Wednesday.

She posted photos of the finished product captioned: “I always wanted a greenhouse as we try to grow as much of our own fruit and veg as possible.

“We could never afford one and decided I should just make my own, despite having no spare money!

“I messaged a local window company to ask if they had any windows heading for the skip and they were really kind and gave me all the ones you can see in the pics.

“They are all different sizes so I had to do a lot of drawings to come up with a design that would use them all and not waste space

“We rent our house and if we ever move I don’t want to leave this behind so I made each wall separately so it can be dismantled in the future.

“Now I’ve got a greenhouse that’s perfect for us and spent almost nothing to make it.”

Social media users have been blown away by Elizabeth’s post, which has racked up more than 21,000 likes..

One woman wrote: “This is incredible.”

Another added: “That’s amazing, very jealous, well done.”

And one said: “It’s stunning and such a great idea, so glad you can take it with you if you move.”

Speaking today, Elizabeth said: “To buy a greenhouse of the same size you’re looking at upwards of £1200.

“Although admittedly it might look better than mine, but honestly, even if I had that kind of money I wouldn’t swap it for this one.

“ I love that it’s original, all my own design and hard work, and that no one else has one like it.

“I’m absolutely staggered to be honest by the response it’s had.

“ I have a Facebook page as you have seen, where I try to show some of what I make, hoping that people might be interested and want to commission me.

“I have been considering closing the page down, but 20000+ people liking this and 4300 taking the time to comment saying such incredibly kind things about it has really given me a boost, it’s a real endorsement.

“I love making stuff, and I love how it looks, but it’s really nice to know others appreciate it too.”