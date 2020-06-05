NHS board that recorded fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in Scotland stands down Covid-19 response team

AN NHS board has decided to stand down its community Covid-19 response team due to the drop in positive cases.

The team from NHS Tayside have been caring for coronavirus patients in Dundee for more than 10 weeks.

However, the board announced yesterday it was standing down its team, who will now return to their pre-coronavirus roles.

NHS Tayside previously recorded the fourth highest number of positive cases in Scotland.

The team had been deployed into the community to help those displaying symptoms.

In a statement on Facebook, NHS Tayside said: “After 10 weeks of caring for coronavirus patients, the Community COVID-19 Response team in Dundee has now stood down.

“The team was made up of volunteers from community nursing and also redeployed nursing staff, including COPD specialist nurses, child protection advisors and a trainee Macmillan nurse.

“They also received additional support from British Red Cross carers.

“They worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provided palliative care and support to COVID positive patients and their families.

“With the number of coronavirus patients falling across Tayside, the team has now stood down, although some members remain to provide care during the day.”

District Nurse Team Leader, Linda Nicol, added: “The service has been well received from patients and their families and the nurses and carers, who had never worked together before, formed a strong and supportive team.

“Their expertise and previous experiences showed how integrated teams can achieve very successful outcomes.”

The first Scottish case of the virus was confirmed in Tayside on March 1.

However, a BBC Scotland Disclosure investigation suggests the virus was brought to Scotland from 26 and 27 February at a Nike conference, where 25 people tested positive.

NHS Tayside’s announcement was met with widespread gratitude from social media users.

Aine Cahill commented under the post: “Thank you for your commitment, courage and hard work.”

Dianne Brown added: “Thank you for all your care and compassion.”

Trisha Riddick said: “Great teamwork. Thanks to every single one of you for your hard work.

“Pleased to hear of the falling Tayside cases too.”