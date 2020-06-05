Scottish MP pays tribute to “darling mum” he hadn’t seen since lockdown who passed away last night

A SCOTTISH MP has shared his heartbreak over the death of his mother, who passed away “alone” and suffering from dementia.

Ochil and South Perthshire MP John Nicolson revealed he had not seen his mum since lockdown began, before she tragically died last night.

The SNP politician paid tribute to his “loving and warm” mum, Marion Nicolson, who was in her 90s.

He told how he had spoken to her hours before her passing and thought that her condition seemed improved.

However, the 58-year-old broke the news in an emotional statement on social media this morning [FRI].

He shared a photo of his late mother, with the caption: “My darling Mum died overnight.

“We are heartbroken not least since she died alone.

“We haven’t been able to see her since lockdown.

“I spoke to her yesterday and her dementia seemed to have receded.

“She was engaged, loving and warm.

“I can’t imagine life without her.”

Hundreds of people have expressed their condolences to Mr Nicolson, including Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister wrote: “So sorry for your loss, John. Your mum was one in a million. Sending love.”

Her thoughts were echoed by Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman, who said: “John, so sorry to hear your sad news.

“It’s never easy whenever it comes, but hopefully can focus on all the happy times you had together.”

And MP for Perth and North Perthshire Pete Wishart said: “So sorry to hear that John. Know how close you were to your mum and what she means to you. Thinking of you today.”

Mr Nicolson has spoken openly of his anguish about not being able to visit his mother during lockdown.

He said he felt he was “letting her down” by not seeing her and blasted Dominic Cummings’ infamous trip from London to Durham that caused a political scandal a few weeks ago.

Nicolson said he was “appalled” by Cummings’ behaviour and blasted the “toxic culture” of Westminster.