Electric Vehicles: Silence is Golden

All anyone ever talks about with the new EVs is how good they will be for the environment in terms of their zero emissions. But not all pollution is in the atmosphere and the air that we breathe, what about noise pollution? Just imagine a busy urban area with only EVs buzzing around, no petrol and diesel engines – it will be completely silent. So for all those people who live in noisy traffic areas, it won’t just be the air that they breathe which is going to radically change, the quality of their environment is will be revolutionised in other ways as well. But there is a problem with silent vehicles.

Electric cars are silent and can, therefore, present a hazard to other road users who rely on some degree of sound to alert them to the presence of a vehicle. Pedestrians and cyclists are the main groups of road user who could be vulnerable and now the European Union have issued a regulation that all new EVs will be required to emit a noise at low sped to warn pedestrians and cyclists of their presence.

EVs are not completely silent – at higher speeds, they emit a residual sound caused by the tyres on the road – but this is reduced to virtually zero at lower speeds which is when they are the greatest risk to pedestrians and cyclists. The new EU ruling also applies to hybrids which run on full electric mode at slow speeds, for instance, in city centres and car parks where there are always a lot of people on foot.

The new EU Regulation requires EVs to have an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System or AVAS that is activated at speeds below 12mph and also when reversing and which produces a minimum noise output of 56dB. Although Britain has left the EU after Brexit and the transition period ends on the 31st December 2020, the UK government has already stated that it intends to keep regulation in the UK car industry fully aligned with European directives and rules going forward. So how loud is 56dB?

60dB equates to the hum of conversation in the office or standing 100 feet away from an air conditioning unit. Or, it is about half as loud as a vacuum cleaner although the data does not say which one. The regulations also state that the noise must be continuous and not intermittent and should fluctuate in intensity and audibility as the vehicle’s speed varies so lowering as the vehicle decreases speed and increasing as the vehicle gets faster, remaining consistent as the vehicle’s speed stays unchanged.

Some manufacturers like Jaguar were already ahead of the curve on this. The I-Pace produces a warbling sound when its speed drops below 12mph and Tesla has demonstrated a model which could emit the sound of a V8 petrol engine.

The wider picture

It’s not just cyclists and pedestrians who may feel the impact of quieter or silent vehicles. On country roads, wildlife who rely on a degree of engine noise to alert them to the presence of traffic (not always very successfully) may now be taken unawares by fast silent cars, is there going to be an increase in roadkill? And what about cyclists in rural areas where EVs are routinely travelling at speeds which will be too high under current EU regulations to cause the vehicle to emit a warning alert sound?

The rules only apply to the lower speeds because regulators deem that EVs at high speeds produce a residual noise and therefore do not require any additional synthetic sound as an alert. The charity, Guide Dogs, has already stated that they think EVs and hybrids should emit a noise at all speeds in order to protect blind or partially sighted pedestrians. Presumably, the guide dog uses sound as well as sight to gauge traffic hazards and sound is key to the pedestrian with sight impairment.

Other legal road users – horse riders – have already experienced issues with horses who are very sound sensitive – reacting to the new non-noise that some EVs make at higher speed; there is a sort of frequency about it which horses don’t like and, of course, it is unfamiliar to them whereas they are used to the sound made by conventional cars. Arguably, cyclists and pedestrians in rural areas will quickly understand this sound but the animal population may take longer to catch on.

In America, the situation is not dissimilar and the federal government is requiring car manufacturers to add artificial motor sounds to EVs and hybrids when moving at low speeds. However, the big difference here is that the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration state that drivers should be able to select the sound they prefer from a menu of pre-installed choices in the vehicle. The debate is whether there should be any limit on the sounds which can be installed in the vehicle or should car makers have free rein over what they choose? The prospect for confusion is obvious.

Mercedes-Benz has already picked out an artificial humming sound and is working with the rock band, Linkin Park, to find what they describe as a more ‘bass-slapping’ sound for its cars. Of course, smart manufacturers like Porsche is offering an interior ‘Electric Sport Sound’ for a cool $500 for the new electric Taycan sports car. Vehicle alert noises could become the next new customisation trend. And there are complications, occasions when you would like a car to be silent. Ford, is trying to find out whether an ‘off switch’ for police cars could be an option in certain criminal scenarios. And you can bet that this technology will be exploited by criminals in some shape or form in pursuance of illegal activity.

The deadline in the States for compliance with this new regulation is 2020, this year, whereas European car makers have until 2021 to ensure their vehicles comply. So now your EV will be distinguishable not just by its smart green number plate but also by the rather odd noise it emits when moving at low speed.