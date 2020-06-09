A Guide to the Creation Of Your First Facebook Ad Campaign

Ever wondered how these big brands maintain such good consistency in branding

and marketing their product? Or how they make big figures of sales on a daily

basis without actually selling in person?

It is true that effective marketing methods go a long way. Brands and businesses now not only sell their product, they sell their idea. Yes. They try to get customer engagement as much as possible by advertising their product/service on a global level to the masses. But how would that be possible? It can be if you choose the best plan and best platform to market your product.

However, that is not enough. You also need to know how to market it so that all your efforts pay off. With this article, you will be all set to ride off on your first adventure to Facebook Advertising. Take a look!

How to set up Facebook Ads Manager Account?

The initial step for starting your ad campaign on Facebook is to set up your Facebook ads manager account. Log into Facebook and select Create Ads from the drop-down menu in the upper right, for the same. The ad manager guides you

through setting up your first ad campaign.

Now, click the main menu in the upper left and options in Ads Manager.

Part 1- Take a look at the Main Menu of Facebook Ads Manager

The main menu is organized into five sections namely-

? Plan- This section helps you learn things about your audience, as to what

they prefer or expect from your brand. It also gives you creative ideas for

running your ads. Audience insights do help the brands to find out a lot of

info of different audiences on Facebook.

In the audience insights report, you can even check the demographics, page

likes, location, activity, household and purchase etc.

It helps you find how much the audience is engaged to your page, their household income, what they like to purchase online and all those regulars that brands need to know for better efficiency. Besides all this, the plan section also provides a tool called creative hub to be used by the team for getting more creative content ideas.

? Create and manage- This section basically helps you find tools for creating

your ad and managing your campaigns.

There are four kinds of manager tools under this section:

1) Business Manager- This works if you have multiple pages to run ads. It creates structure and organization for your account.

2) Ads Manager- You can use this tool to run your ad campaigns and analyze data from your ads. You can download data to share with your team members.

3) Power Editor- This tool is very helpful for most of the people as it allows more characters in headings and even offers a few advanced options and features while creating ads.

4) Page Posts- As the name suggests, this tool allows you to see all of your page posts and how many people are engaging with the content. You can see scheduled posts, published posts and ads posts. Ads helper and automated rules are few of the other options

provided by this section.

? Measure and report- This section helps you analyze how your ads are performing and what results are they giving. Ads reporting tool helps you create a report for any ad you’re running. This is useful to ensure better performance in ads that you make in future.

Custom conversions tools can help you create custom conversions and view all of them you have created in the past. To create a new custom conversion to begin tracking various

activities on your website, simply click the Create Custom Conversion button and fill out the information. However, it is necessary for you to refresh your actual page so that Facebook knows the custom conversion is active.

? Assets- In this section, you have quick and easy access to key assets you’ve used to build your ads, which includes audiences that you have saved for ad targeting, the images you have used, your Facebook pixel and much more. The audiences can also be created for a future use.

Facebook lets you create three types of audiences: a custom audience, a lookalike audience and a saved audience. The audience type is to be chosen based on the objective of your ad campaign. A custom audience lets you target people with whom you’ve already built some sort of relationship, whereas a lookalike audience helps you find more people who have similar attributes to people already engaging with your content.

Images option lets you see a list of images sorted by recent images you’ve

used for recent ad campaigns. Pixels prove an important asset as a social media marketer.

Offline events help you track activity that happens outside Facebook. For example, if someone saw your ad on facebook and then comes to your local store to purchase the product, just have a look at it because of the effectiveness of your ad.

Last but not the least, the videos option lets you see the videos on any of

your pages.

? Settings- The last section, that is the Settings section stores all your account

information.

The Facebook Ads Manager also provides a frequently used section for you

to know which tool you have used frequently, for easy access.

Part 2- Know the Facebook Ads Manager Tabs thoroughly

The ads manager option on the ads manager main menu opens the mainmanager tool which contains four tabs providing different information.

They are Account Overview(allows you to see how your current ads are performing at a glance), Campaigns, Ad Sets and Ads Tabs (allows you to analyze grouping and metrics related to your ad).

Part 3- Create a Facebook Ad in Ads Manager

Whenever a campaign is created, it undergoes a three-step process:

Campaign, Ad set and then the actual ad that is viewed by people. Choose an objective for your ad by clicking the green Create Ad button on the upper right corner of the ads manager. Then define an audience by moving to the Ad Set stage.

Lastly, select the Facebook or Instagram page to which your ad is connected. Also choose the type of layout you have created, for example image, video or slideshow.

Final Sayings

Facebook Ad Creators are proving to be a boon to the industry as well as firms

who wish to grow global. With the help of this Facebook Ad Template, firms are good to go to set up their first ever Facebook ad campaign! So just get started and

wait no more!