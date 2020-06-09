How can HGH help to prevent osteoporosis in men over 50?

Osteoporosis is a progressive health condition that is common in aging people. It leads to the weakening of bones, which means that they can easily break. It is estimated that more than 10 million American adults have been diagnosed with the condition. Although close to eight percent of Americans who develop osteoporosis are women, men are also significantly affected by this condition. Statistics from the American Center for Disease Control indicate that osteoporosis is more common in senior citizens as compared to children and young adults. Seniors are also more likely to experience bone fractures with osteoporosis as compared to young adults and children.

Causes of Osteoporosis in Men

Some of the risk factors for the condition include:

Reduced levels of sex hormones (testosterone)

Overactive thyroid gland

If there is an over-activity in the parathyroid glands

People with gland disorders are likely to develop osteoporosis. Some of the gland disorders that lead to this condition are Pituitary gland disorders, Adrenal glands disorders, and parathyroid glands.

Men who come from a family with a history of osteoporosis are also at a higher risk of developing this condition.

Substance dependency. Scientific research has shown that heavy drinkers and smokers are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis.

Preliminary research has also associated certain medicines used to treat prostate cancer with increased risk for osteoporosis. This is because the medicines interfere with the growth hormone levels in the human body, thus leading to osteoporosis.

Ways to treat osteoporosis

Osteoporosis treatment is based on factors such as sex, previous injury history, age, and risk of bone fractures. Available therapies for osteoporosis are:

Use of Bisphosphonates

Bisphosphonates medicines help minimize the rate at which your bones break down. They also work to maintain bone density, thus reducing the risk of your bone breaking down. Categories of bisphosphonate medicines include zoledronic acid, alendronic acid, risedronic acid, and ibandronic acid. The drugs are administered either through an injection or as a tablet.

Use of selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMS)

SERMs are used to maintain bone density and minimize the risk of a fracture. Raloxifene is the only type of SERM medicine used to treat osteoporosis and is used as a daily tablet.

HGH treatment for mature men with osteoporosis

Below are some of the HGH treatments available for men with osteoporosis:

Taking Vitamin D supplements

Various types of natural vitamin D supplements are available for people who have osteoporosis to take. A daily supplement with ten micrograms of vitamin D is sufficient for anyone with this condition. The supplements should come in handy during autumn and winter when there is limited natural sunlight

Parathyroid hormone

Parathyroid hormone occurs naturally in the bone and is responsible for regulating the amount of calcium in the human bones. There is parathyroid hormone treatment, such as teriparatide that helps stimulate bone cells and helps in bone development.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

This type of therapy helps strengthen the human bones and prevent the possibility of bone fractures. Hormone replacement therapy is often used on women undergoing menopause to help them manage the symptoms. Although experts do not recommend it in treating osteoporosis, it is still used in some instances. More information you can get at hghtherapydoc.com.

Testosterone treatment

Although men are known to continue producing testosterone into their old age, less of this hormone is generated when they age, thus exposing them to osteoporosis. Testosterone treatment is vital in dealing with this condition because it increases the amount of testosterone hormone in the body.

Natural Prevention of Osteoporosis

There are natural remedies that men above 50 years can adopt to protect themselves from developing osteoporosis. Some of the natural ways of preventing this disease include:

Increasing the intake of Vitamin D and Calcium

Calcium is an essential mineral in bone formation. The amount of calcium in a human body decreases gradually as a person ages. This makes it necessary for such a person to increase his or her intake of foods rich in the mineral. Vitamin D helps increase the body’s capacity to absorb calcium. The good thing is that vitamin D can be obtained naturally from sunlight during the summer (Late March/Early April – September).

Exercising

Developing and adhering to a workout routine accompanied by quitting unhealthy behaviors, such as smoking and drinking, can play a significant role in preventing bone fractures in men. Human bones respond to exercise by becoming stronger, thus reducing the risk of bone fractures.

Bottom Line

Although osteoporosis was previously considered less prevalent in men, recent studies have shown an increase of its occurrence in men. The factors associated with the trend include limited exercise, reduced male hormones, and reduced dietary calcium. It is essential that osteoporosis is reversed. Luckily, natural human growth hormones have proved effective in managing and treating the condition.