Marko Stout: The artist who breaks boundaries

Marko Stout is a prime example of success, a talented and passionate human who rose to fame because of his diligence and dedication to his art.

The multitalented artist is a renowned name in the art world, Hollywood, and social industry. He reached this position because of his unique style and creative mind.

He works in all forms of art may it be photography, videography, new media, paintings, sculpting, and printing. He is living proof that art has no boundaries, directions, or limitations.

His career began in San Francisco Bay, where he lived in a houseboat. His neighbor, who was a proficient painter, had a gallery that became Stout’s inspiration and his door of entrance into the art world. In this same gallery, he sold his first art piece.

Each piece of his art gives reference to a culture or represents something about a culture. He uses vibrant colors, which makes his work eye-catching. His inspiration is urban- spaces like New York City (which is often a backdrop in his art pieces) human stories, personalities, and experiences. Each art piece created by him is distinctive; it allures the viewer’s senses and is truly admirable.

A recent series done by Marko named “Erotic Allure” presented in the Manhattan gallery is a sequence of looping portraits that portray a solid concrete set in the midst of a backdrop the urban merged with the fineness and vulnerability of skin. The women in his picture are unapologetically sensuous and represent confidence that oozes.

Marko’s pieces have a way of capturing attention, making the viewer understand the message, and staying with them. His work highlights the senses of onlookers and makes them see beyond their colored glasses into reality.

The show was sold-out and was the highlight of the 2019 art season of New York. The exhibition had art pieces collectors, art world insiders, art dealers, media houses, high profile celebs, and every big shot in the city.

In the big apple where people dream of being recognized, he has a name and an undeniable presence. It is all because of his work and his alluring personality. He has a huge fan base that includes celebrities.

Debra Messing, an actress on shows Will & Grace, said, “Seriously, I’m a Big Fan. Marko Stout’s Incredible.”

Similarly, Melissa Etheridge, the renowned singer, said about Marko’s work “Beautiful work! Amazing Artist.”

Some other celeb fans and collectors include Debra Messing, Billie Eilish, RuPaul, and many more. They all praised and loved his art and his distinctive personality.

Moreover, Marko Stout is working towards expanding his business; he is coming up with a casual urban line titled “Urban tribe.” The work depicts his distinctive signature style.

The Artworld recognizes Marko as one of the most renowned artists in the 21st century. He is influential because people can easily understand his work, his designs, and his creative mind. His work is showcased in galleries, exhibitions, and private collection events across the globe.

His style of art and versatility in it led many people to compare him too late Andy Warhol.

Marko Stout is establishing breaking all boundaries set by his predecessors. His work is shaking up NYC, turning heads, and has people eagerly waiting to see what’s next.

It seems that the art world has a new star that is none other than Marko Stout.