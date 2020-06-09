Using AI for Easier Software Development

With artificial intelligence (AI), what was once a far-flung prospect is now a full-fledged reality. AI started as the result of coding. However, nowadays, coding can be the result of artificial intelligence.

More than ever, companies and coders are using AI to help out with the software development process. The best software development company knows that AI can be used to write and review code, detect bugs, test software, and optimize development projects. Ultimately, this lets companies launch software and apps with greater efficiency, and it lets developers learn to code faster and with greater ease.

More and more companies are investing in AI-assisted software development. Startups exploring AI-assisted software raised $704 million across the year ending in September 2019. AI development tools are expected to become increasingly important, especially when it comes to meeting the growing needs for software from different businesses.

There are a wide variety of benefits to AI-assisted coding. Efficiency is the chief benefit. Many AI-powered tools allow coders to reduce the keystrokes needed to be typed by roughly 50%. Additionally, these tools can often spot bugs in the code while it is being written, and can automate tests that judge the software’s quality. As the world increasingly relies on open-source code, AI can be used to detect bugs or sub-optimizations within the code.

While AI is incredibly beneficial, it does foster some fears that automation will take jobs from coders. However, this fear is largely unfounded. AI will augment human work, not replace it. AI lets people fill talent gaps and learn new skills they might not already have.

The global market for custom application development services is supposed to grow to over $61 billion in 2023. It’s expected that this growth is going to be pushed along by growth in AI-powered software development.

Along with automatic code writing and bug detection, AI can also be used to automatically organize and schedule software development projects. AI will be able to support human coders during the entire software development cycle. AI will accelerate work. The best software development company knows that – while AI will eliminate certain tasks – it will still rely on people throughout the development process. In fact, lots of companies have started to use low-code development tools to allow people that aren’t trained as programmers to create applications. Some of these platforms use AI, but people are still fundamental to the creation process.

A 2018 Forrester study discovered that 37% of software development companies used AI-powered coding. In fact, many companies are now offering automated coding services – meaning this percentage is only set to grow in the coming years.

Ultimately, companies that roll out AI tools have found that their end products achieve a higher level of quality. Not only does AI lead to a higher-quality product, but it also reduces costs and time. Additionally, the software has a better chance of being easier to use, and working better.

KitelyTech has a wealth of experience when it comes to artificial intelligence. Inquire today to learn about the knowledge and tech-expertise we can use to fulfill your business needs.