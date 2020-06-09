What is worth visiting in Argentina after confinement?

Argentina is an extremely diverse country – the cities resemble the European capitals by their beauty and their cultural level. In the north there is a tropical climate, and in the south there is Patagonia whipped by arctic winds.

What if you start dreaming about your next holidays after confinement? Argentina has many landscapes to offer, and here you can find a very simplified list for making your choices in this amazing country.

1- Buenos Aires, where tango’s heart beats

The main city, the most popular, the capital of tango. Buenos Aires is often described as the Latin American Paris. Its style has a lot of Paris in the 19th century.

During the holidays it is worth visiting Plaza de Mayo with its impressive buildings and cathedral, in which is located José de San Martin’s tomb and the presidential palace. Do not miss to visit Palacio Barolo next to the Congress, an incredible building whose architecture and style is based on Dante’s Divine Comedy.

In Buenos Aires there are many quaint restaurants offering many attractions and entertainment for tourists. Another not-to-miss activity in this city is taking classes with specialized institutes. If you want to learn Spanish Argentina, center town will be your ally. You can find schools like Expanish, with a wide offer for short or long term courses that even mix cultural activities and fun !

2- Discover Córdoba’s alfajores

The city is located in central Argentina and it is the second biggest city in Argentina. Córdoba is the seat of the oldest university in South America, which has existed since 1613, when the Jesuit Order founded the National University of Cordoba here.

If you happen to visit Argentina during Summer, you can refresh yourself in Córdoba’s river. You will find little beaches and lots of artisans nextby for getting nice and delicious handmade souvenirs.

An important point of a tourist trip around the city will be the Cathedral of Plaza San Martín, which dates from the beginning of the 17th and 18th centuries. And of course, its typical alfajores!

3- Iguazu Falls

The Iguazu Falls are by far the most beautiful and magnificent place in Argentina. Located on the Argentinian-Brazilian border of Iguazu National Park, on the river of the same name are 275 waterfalls with a unique and majestic aspect.

On the Argentinian side, the waterfalls reach a width of almost 2,500 m, and among them stand out among others Two Brothers Waterfalls. The visit to the Iguazu Falls can start in two ways: by walking to the observation terraces or by taking advantage of one of the offers from local water carriers, who will pay us a trip on the river and admire the falls under a slightly different angle.

4- Patagonia

Patagonia is a magnificent and mystical geographical land located in the southern part of Argentina and throughout South America. To the west and south, Patagonia covers part of the Andes (Patagonian Cordillera) and Tierra del Fuego, to the north it is limited by the Pampas and the plain of La Plata, while to the east it reaches The Atlantic Ocean.

On its territory, there are, among others, the Patagonian Plateau, Strait of Magellan and Cape Horn. One of the largest places in Patagonia is undoubtedly (included in the UNESCO world heritage) the glaciers (the famous Perito Moreno), which cover an area of ??13,000 square kilometres and attract tourists and travelers from around the world . These magical blue ice sheets can be admired in the National Park, from specially prepared observation terraces.

Using the services of local carriers, you can also make a great getaway to Antarctica, where you can admire whales or penguins. It is also worth going to the Valdes peninsula – there is a large animal reserve there, and every year between June and December many flocks of whales pass along its coast.

Patagonia is undoubtedly an ideal place to practice any form of physical activity, starting with climbing, rafting and kayaking; different types of sports (skiing, horse riding, fishing, cycling), visiting and truly relaxing. You can only discover its beauty in one way – going there on vacation!