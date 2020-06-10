Media owner wins £1K auction for Corona Girl artwork to help NHS staff

Frank McCallum, owner of Glasgow-based media data and analysis agency, McCallum Media Monitor, established 30 years ago, wins auction to provide vital equipment for frontline health workers, by bidding £1k to buy Corona Girl, an artwork by Tyrone couple, Noble and Ann Patterson.

The couple, who have four daughters who are all nurses, created the artwork and set up the auction to pay tribute to the outstanding work by NHS staff over the last few months and raise funds to buy Personal Protection Equipment for local hospitals and care homes.

With both of their business closed due to Covid-19, a garage and shop, ‘Zebra Salvage and Collectables’, the couple have dedicated their time to exploring ways to raise funds and support for NHS frontline staff.

Along with designing the impressive artwork, which is a mannequin, made from paper mache covered with Coronavirus media headlines, the couple have also been making NHS uniforms.

Frank said: “During the lockdown it has been a busy time for us keeping clients up to date with media data, particularly on how the Coronavirus is affecting some businesses, which has left very little time for us to do our bit to support the NHS keyworkers who have been doing an incredible job looking after the nation.

“When the opportunity came up to put an offer in for the Corona Girl artwork in an auction I jumped at the chance, as a way of showing my support to frontline staff.

“I thought it was a brilliant idea by Noble and Ann Paterson but not for a minute did I think I’d be lucky enough to win it!

“I’m absolutely delighted with it. It’s a great, timely piece of art, which has taken pride of place in our office for the time being, however I’m planning to put it up for auction again to raise even more funds for the NHS next week – if anyone is interested, drop me a line at [email protected].”

Noble said: “We are absolutely delighted that Frank won the bid for Corona Girl which has help us to raise much-needed funds for the NHS.

“It was really important for us to do something to help the NHS, having four daughters who are all nurses, which is why we have just completed our Corona Boy artwork to gift to Frank to allow him to auction off both pieces of art at the same time to try and raise even more money.”