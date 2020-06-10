RGU named top modern university in Scotland in the Complete University Guide

Robert Gordon University (RGU) is celebrating a strong position in the Complete University Guide 2021 having been ranked as the top modern (post-1992) university in Scotland.

The institution has also seen a positive performance across a number of areas of the national league table published this week, with a significant rise of 49 places in its UK ranking for student satisfaction and remaining in the top three universities in Scotland for graduate prospects.

Principal at RGU, Professor John Harper, welcomed the university’s good performance in the latest national league table.

He said: “We are a professional and innovative university and our position as the top modern university in Scotland in the Complete University Guide reflects our commitment to a high quality, demand-led curriculum which is responsive to the needs of industry.

“We pride ourselves on our student-centred approach to the learning environment so I am delighted that this has been further demonstrated by a significant rise for student satisfaction in the UK ranking of this league table.

“We place a strong emphasis on providing our students with not only the knowledge but the skills and experience to thrive in successful careers so we also welcome our place as one of Scotland’s top three universities for graduate prospects.”

The Complete University Guide 2021 features 130 institutions across the UK and is based on ten measures including student satisfaction, graduate prospects and investment in academic and student facilities.

RGU has also performed well across the subject league tables both in the UK and Scottish ranks, securing top place in Scotland for its Food Science, Librarianship and Information Management and Physiotherapy courses and second in Scotland for Occupational Therapy and Building courses.

Its Food Science, Librarianship and Information Management and Physiotherapy courses are also placed in the top 5 in the UK.

Professor Harper adds: “We are pleased to have a number of courses top in Scotland, and ranked highly in the UK, demonstrating that our staff show strong dedication in developing and delivering a high quality educational agenda.”