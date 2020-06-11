Salon Studios founder, Roz Colthart launches online support network for self-employed salon professionals

Roz Colthart, founder of Salon Studios, a co-working hub for ambitious and entrepreneurial salon professionals, has recently launched ‘Salonpreneur’, a free online support network for self-employed salon professionals.

In a bid to help her growing community navigate their way back to a profitable business post COVID-19, Roz is providing a comprehensive programme of business support for self-employed salon professionals that will include social media checklists, pre-made Canva templates, consultation forms, marketing and business plans and much more.

Sign up is currently completely free and all new members will also receive a free three-month subscription to TreatWell, the online booking platform for hair and beauty appointments.

Roz Colthart, founder of Salon Studios comments, “To me, the focus is not just business, its community in business and that’s what Salon Studios is all about. That is why I’ve created Salonpreneur as a resource for all salon professionals – we already have people signed up from Australia, USA and South Africa so it appears people are hungry for this information.

“The platform will serve as a central hub, uniting self-employed salon professionals and inviting them to come and share their insight, knowledge and experiences, as well as making the most of all of the free resources that I have put together for them.”

“At Salon Studios you are in business for yourself but never by yourself.”

Salon Studios is a re-invention of traditional salon ownership, providing self-contained, separately ventilated, move-in ready salons, for self-employed salon professionals who would like to provide a one-to-one service for clients.

Having helped her first Salonpreneur go from two clients to over 300 in just six months, Colthart is confident she has hit on something that so far has only seen real success across the pond in the USA.

Naomi Henderson, Colthart’s first Salonpreneur at Salon Studios comments, “The day after leaving my old job, I was at Salon Studios talking about my dream being easily within arm’s reach.”

“Salon Studio’s founder Roz had such a positive and enthusiastic attitude about building her own business, that I knew this was the right space and energy to start mine.”

“Roz offered brilliant support from day one, with advice and help building my website and diary booking system, to interior design and the client journey.”

“I started at Salon Studios with 2 clients from my previous job and worked my way up to almost 300 with help from flexible opening hours and a buzzer entry system. This helped me to run my business my own way in line with my own schedule.”

For more information visit www.salonstudios.co.uk