Scottish manufacturer introduces revolutionary new entry technology to the UK

A Scottish manufacturer and fabrication business, Autodoor Projects UK Ltd, has introduced three new state of the art systems which are set to change the way businesses approach entry, access and hygiene in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The local firm – who specialise in the design, manufacturing and the installation of aluminium shopfronts doors and windows – has launched touchless and thermal imaging technology along with an innovative new people counting system which monitors the number of individuals entering and exiting a building or room.

A first for the UK, the Q Guardian People Counting System is set to revolutionise conventional entry methods which operates using a real time ‘traffic light system’ suitable for both manual, automatic swing or open doors by limiting the number of people deemed safe in a room or building at any one time.

The technology follows extensive research investigating entry solutions for businesses during the recent pandemic, allowing businesses and companies to operate while adhering to new entry control and social distancing guidelines which are set to become the ‘new norm.’

Thomas McAvoy, director at Autodoor Projects UK, said: “As the fight against the spread of infection continues, it has never been more important to protect staff, visitors and customers when accessing a business, shop, store or facility.

“Q Guardian has been designed to allow businesses to take control of their premises while alleviating the need to employ extra staff members to monitor access. The system is extremely simple to use and install, causing minimum disruption to the existing manual or automated swing doors.”

The Q Guardian People Counting System operates using a capacity measure which is set by the owner. When the number of occupants has reached a set level, a light will indicate red and a voice command alerting the user that the maximum capacity has been reached.

Subsequently as people exit, the counter will decline and the light system will display green, indicating a safe capacity. Should the occupancy of a room or building be exceeded, an audible alarm will sound alerting staff members.

In addition to Q Guardian, Thermal and Face Recognition and Hygienic Touchless Technology has also been a key focus for Autodoor Projects UK.

Touted as the most effective way to monitor employees and visitors for fever symptoms, TC20 Thermal and Face Recognition works by detecting unusually high outer skin temperatures within 0.3°C.

Using non-contact automatic body temperature detection, thermal cameras – which can be paired with automatic doors, speed barriers, access controlled doors or can be used stand alone – will alert the user if the person entering has a high temperature in as little as 300 milliseconds.

The TC20 can also be set to automatically identify masked and unmasked personnel providing a real time warning while automatically registering and recording information, avoiding manual operation and improving efficiency.

The NT20 Hygienic Touchless Activation is a revolutionary new technique used to activate automatic doors by simply substituting almost all existing push pad activations with direct fixing replacement.

The touchless wave sensor is the simplest and most economic way to introduce ‘no touch’ activation which operates using state of the art infrared activation technology.

Thomas continued: “As the UK begins to step out of lockdown, we wanted to be able to provide integrated solutions for businesses and companies which allows them to move forward while taking the necessary precautions.

“All three products will help towards limiting the spread of infection, we look forward to bringing a suitable solution to businesses throughout the UK.”

For more information, please contact 01698 359777 or visit www.autodoorprojects.co.u