The Tyrrhenian Sea named as top bucket list spot in Italy

Overtaking iconic Italian attractions, The Tyrrhenian Sea is named as top place to visit in Italy by The World Bucket List.

Italy is a vibrant destination, celebrated for its love of food and colourful history.

Today, it remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in continental Europe, with over 63.2 million tourists per year.

In addition, it is the fifth most-visited country in the world when it comes to international visitors. And, this comes as no big surprise!

Italy is not only home to more UNESCO World Heritage Sites than anywhere else in the world, but it is also a mixing pot of creativity, history, food and fashion.

Not to mention its Mediterranean climate and impressively extensive coastline which makes it a leading holiday destination.

All of this aside, however, the Tyrrhenian Sea has been crowned top thing to do in this essential Italy bucket list.

The country

Italy is a small country located in Europe, with a long and meandering coastline that juts into southern seas.

Boasting a Mediterranean climate of sunny days during summer months, the country is a hotspot for vacationers and families, as well as backpackers and history buffs.

While today Italy is a modern mecca, the country has an ancient past. Founded in the classical era (from the 8th BC to 6th AD), ancient Rome – the capital of Italy – thrived.

Rome was the preeminent hub of trade, politics, law and educational, only rivalled at the time by ancient Greece. And today, it remains an ever-prominent destination, home to a wealth of heritage sites and places of interest.

The contenders

This go-to guide of top things to do in Italy is a buffet of coastlines and city stretches, ancient ruins and postcard-worthy backdrops.

For every type of traveller, Italy is a playground. Some like to spend their days wandering city streets; others love to get lost in history, while many think of a trip to Italy as a time to kick back.

This Italy bucket list is bound to cover all bases, with a little something for everyone.

The Roman Forum takes ninth place and must not be missed on your Roman adventure while a trip to Verona (where Romeo and Juliet is set) is a top contender for star-crossed lovers and takes sixth place.

For those of you who want to soak up your surroundings and enjoy the outdoors, make sure to stop by Lake Como (ranking #5) or smash Instagram goals at Cinque Terre (ranking #3).

The winner

The ultimate must-see in this Italy bucket list, outlined by our travel guru go-to, The World Bucket List, is the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Situated off the coast of western Italy, this sea borders some of the most dazzling regions in Italy.

Both Corsica, Sardinia as well as Sicily are all bounded by this big blue and a Summer spent on its waters will not soon be forgotten.

The World Bucket List writes, “Whether it’s for the volcanic cliffs, pristine sandy beaches, steamy thermal springs or even hot mud baths, the Aeolian Islands offer something for anyone looking to wind down in scenic Sicily and are essential to any Italy bucket list.”

Over 200,00 visitors touch down in this region every year. And with its stunning natural landscapes and opportunities for adventure, it comes as no surprise that it is crowned the ultimate place to see on this Italy bucket list.