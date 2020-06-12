5 Reasons to Pick a Pearl Engagement Ring

Pearl, in its full glory, symbolizes integrity, purity, and loyalty. No wonder, it is now one of the most favored gemstones for engagement ring. Apart from being elegant and beautiful, pearl jewelry is much more affordable than traditional choices like diamonds and sapphires. Pearls carry a romantic charm that’s hard to find in any other gemstone.

If you are still fixated on other gems, here are some reasons that will sway your decision in favor of the eternal pearl.

Inspirational and Symbolic

Very few gemstones carry a deeper meaning than pearl. Even the creation of this gemstone is a miracle. When an organic creature burrows deeper into the soft tissues in a mollusk, a pearl is formed. The mollusk covers the intruding particle with layers of nacre which gives the unique luster and color to the stone.

This natural formation of pearl or Moti stone is so rare that you’ll hardly find an authentic gemstone at a mediocre store. In fact, this rarity makes it a perfect choice for your engagement ring. It is needless to say that pearl symbolizes strength and resilience even in the face of challenges. So, wouldn’t it be an excellent choice for the ring finger of your beloved?

Plenty of Options

When it comes to picking pearl engagement rings, you will find a surprising variety of colors and types available in the market. From pristine white to Tahitian black and golden pearls, you can choose the color that reflects your feelings and emotions in the best ways. Despite being humble and exotic, pearl offers the varieties like:

Akoya Pearls

With their beautiful shine and deep color, Akoya pearls come from the Japanese farms. Their immaculate sheen occurs due to a high refractive index of these gems. The best quality of Akoya pearls has pinkish overtones that never fail to fascinate you.

Freshwater Pearls

The natural pastel colors and satiny luster of freshwater stones is available at a pocket-friendly pearl price as well. You can find this variety in the shades of lavender, white, and natural pink with metallic luster and sparkling hues. These pearls come in a variety of shapes ranging from perfect round to quirky baroque.

Tahitian Pearls

If you need a distinctive way to convey your love, choose Tahitian pearls for your engagement ring. This variety of pearl from French Polynesia has vibrant overtones and dramatic hues. You may find exquisite hues ranging from peacock tinged with rose to silver, steel, aquamarine, and aubergine. All these hues combined with a palate of dark charcoal grey and dove create one of the most desirable gems in the world.

South Sea Pearls

Among the cultured pearls, no other variety can stand a chance against the irresistible and stunning South Sea pearls. They have no rival due to their exotic shades and silky texture. South Sea pearls are nurtured in the tropical lagoons of the Philippine islands and Australia. Buy original pearl in shades of white and gold, both have an exquisite and soft glow.

Unique and Rare

Despite their beauty, not everyone understands the underlying charm of pearl gemstone. Unlike sapphire, emerald, or diamond, pearls are a unique choice when it comes to your engagement. When you select a rare variety of Tahitian or South Sea pearl, people will ask and compliment you on your choice. Maybe you’re the only one with a stunning pearl ring in your circle of friends and family.

Pearl is not only a traditional or heirloom position but also a sophisticated gemstone that can be very avant-garde. It’s all about the settings you may pick. Instead of going for a round pearl surrounded with small diamonds, choose a baroque black pearl with a modern asymmetrical setting.

Has Many Astrological Benefits

When selecting an engagement ring, don’t forget to consider the astrological impact of gemstone on your life. Since pearl is an astrological gem, it can bring unique cosmic properties and healing abilities to your life. Notably, you can find citations about pearl in ancient texts from various civilizations of the world.

Throughout the centuries, it has been recognized as a symbol of class among royalty. In Vedic astrology, pearl is associated with moon and helps to pacify this planet in the birth charts of the wearer.

Due to its association with moon, Moti stone can help to deal with anger and lack of confidence. It keeps you composed and calm even during the distressing situations. Astrologers say that pearl gemstone is specifically beneficial for those who seek a career in artistic or creative fields.

Pearl improves your health by providing relief from water-borne illnesses. Due to positive energies of pearl, you can create the perfect balance of water in your body to make your circulatory system robust and healthy.

Wallet-Friendly Option

When compared to precious gems like diamond or sapphire, pearls can be extremely cost-effective. A pearl engagement ring will cost you a slight fraction of the price of a diamond ring. Even if you choose the high-quality South Sea, Akoya, or Tahitian pearl, the overall price of your beautiful engagement ring will not create a hole in your pocket.

With the money you save, buy original pearl ring with a sparkling gem in the middle and a halo of diamonds around it. You can also pick expensive metals like platinum or pure gold for the ring. Still, you will save a bunch by opting for pearl, not a diamond.

So, pearl happens to be a unique treasure that reflects strength and beauty without causing you a financial setback. Hence, you can choose this gemstone for the most significant occasion of your life. However, stay cautious when buying a pearl ring.

Instead of selecting a lesser-known gemstone store, make your purchase from Gempundit. Being a leading store with an expansive variety, they offer the most competitive prices for high-quality and authentic pearl stones.

Here, you can find pearls sourced from South Sea, Japan, Sri Lanka, or Persian Gulf with pure color and luminous luster. The surface perfection is unblemished on these pearls, making them more valuable and superior in quality.