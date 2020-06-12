Hilarious moment cheeky lorry driver moons his colleague – but doesn’t realise he’s been caught on film

HILARIOUS video captures the moment a lorry driver was “mooned” by a colleague while pulling into a depot.

Mark Rigby, 45, was captured pulling down his trousers at co-worker colleague Brett Sampson, 49 on Tuesday.

However, the lorry driver did not realise he was being the scene at Coleshill Depot in Birmingham was being filmed on Brett’s dashcam and his prank has since gone viral.

The clip begins with Brett pulling into the depot and driving to turn before ending up facing Mark in his cab.

The ex-RAF soldier is seen sitting looking at his phone.

Suddenly he clocks Brett, who is also a military man having served in the Royal Transport Corps.

Quick-thinking Mark then jumps up and pulls down his trousers, before jumping back to his seat.

He sticks his middle fingers up and Brett before chuckling mischievously.

Brett revealed he only noticed the bare-faced moment on reviewing his dashcam footage.

He shared it to their company’s Facebook page, White’s Transport Service Ltd captioned with: “Shocking – Brett didn’t expect to end up with a huge crack in the windscreen when loading in Coleshill.

“Anyone got the number for Gavin from Autoglass.”

The video has since gone viral with over 90,000 views, leaving many in stitches.

Michael Bright wrote under the post: “I’ve never seen a lorry driver move so fast.”

Chris Harris added: “That’s some parking bay on display!”

Shane Coyle said: “Some advertising for DAF. Cab is that spacious you can get your a*** out in 3 seconds flat”

Thomas Beveridge-Sloan commented: “Ha ha love it (I mean the humour, not the actual crack in the windscreen lol).”

Mark revealed he only mooned at Brett as he knew he could get away with it as they shared the same sense of humour and both served in the army.

Speaking today, he said: “I didn’t notice him pulling in front of me and I just mooned at him for a laugh. It was really a spur of the moment.

“A lot of drivers I wouldn’t have done it too. I’m a bit of a joker.

“I’m ex airforce and he’s ex army. There’s a lot of ex-military who work as lorry drivers as it is the kind of job we can do that we can be on for a long time.”

Speaking today Brett added: “I had driven all the way from Bristol so it was a long drive and I was not expecting it.

“It was like Christ. You could see the hairs and skin on his back end.

“It was just so quickly done in front of me while I was reversing the lorry.

“It was quite funny as at the end he just shrugged his shoulders like mission accomplished.

“I just sat next to him in the cab and we had a giggle about it. He’s a real lad Mark.

“I only realised what he had done after I stopped for my break and watched the footage.”