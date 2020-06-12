Hilarious video shows moment plumber takes a tumble into a customer’s hedge

HILARIOUS video captures the moment a plumber takes a tumble on a customer’s doorstep and ends up landing in their shrubbery.

Ricky Cooper from Stevenage, Hertfordshire was caught on a doorbell camera as he fell backwards into a hedge on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was left with minor cuts and a bruised ego, after footage of the moment went viral.

As the clip begins, Ricky is seen approaching the customer’s door and ringing their bell.

He takes a few steps back to allow them to answer, but accidentally puts his foot into a plant pot into the process.

He stumbles backwards, clutching onto a nearby windowsill for support.

However, it’s not enough and he goes down, landing on a low wall and bouncing into some shrubbery.

His legs splay out comically in the air and as he finally comes to a stop he lets out a low groan.

He takes a few moments to collect himself with his legs hovering in the air.

He then tries several times to lever himself out of the low verge, cursing as he struggles to ease himself out.

His customer then opens the door, spotting Ricky wedged in his hedge and asks: “Did you fall?”

Ricky replies: “Yeah” and manages to sit himself upright.

The customer’s wife then comes out and asks: “You alright Ricky? What’s happened here?”

In between groans he manages to say: “I smashed my head on the wall.”

The clip ends with the concerned wife asking what she can do to help.

Luckily Ricky saw the funny side and shared the video with the caption: “I had a little oops today at work.”

The video, which has since been viewed more than a million times has had social media users in stitches.

Neil Rafter wrote: “Loving that you asked for the video.”

Ami Cadger said: “I’m howling.”

And Ella Noble replied: “I’ve watched this like 400 times hahaha.”

Speaking today, Ricky said: “I was dropping off keys after doing an emergency plumbing job and picking up a cheque as well.

“I was a little bruised and aching the next day but I will heal.

“The reaction to it has been crazy.

“I thought 5000 by the end of the day if that and just hit a million, it’s blown my mind it really has.”