Pretty Little Thing shopper left stunned after her size 8 bikini is so small it will only fit half way up one thigh

HILARIOUS photos show how a Pretty Little Thing shopper received a bikini so small it would only fit over one of her thighs.

Olivia Scott from Bristol was stunned when she received the £5 bikini bottoms and found they were better suited to “an eight year old child”.

The 23-year-old shared photos showing the tiny garment which would not go anywhere near her slim size six to eight frame.

Olivia, who works in the fashion industry, also ordered size six bikini bottoms from the retailer which were “huge”.

One photo shows the pink bikini compared to the orange, revealing its miniscule proportions and the disparity in sizes.

In another picture, Olivia demonstrates how the pink bottoms will only go half way up one of her legs.

A furious Olivia took to social media to complain to the retailer.

She posted photos of the child-sized clothing with the caption: “Pretty Little Thing, please could you explain your sizing to me?

“Orange pants are size 6 (huge, but fine). The pink are size 8. What size 8 were they made for? An 8 year old child?

“I am a size 6/8 and I can fit one thigh in, one?”

Pretty Little Thing’s customer service team replied to Olivia apologising for the “bad sizing”, and asking for more details.

Speaking today, Olivia said she had managed to find some amusement from the situation.

She said: “I knew it must have been some sort of mistake as even with dodgy sizing, no size eight is that size!

“I was a mixture of frustrated, annoyed and humoured by the situation.

“PLT have admitted it was a manufacturing error, but still something that should have been flagged up before being sent.

“I do believe that PLT should be called our for their incorrect sizing and product errors.”

It’s not the first time PLT have been criticised for their sizing.

Pretty Little Thing declined to comment.

Last May, mum Kirsty Dee tweeted the company in disbelief after her size eight dress arrived small enough to fit her four year old daughter.

Several shoppers also complained to the retailer last year after they were unable to get garments over their heads due to tiny sizing on the clothing’s neck hole.