Hearts director pleads on SPFL clubs to ‘at long last see sense’ in indicative vote on reconstruction

HEARTS director Stuart Wallace has delivered an impassioned plea for SPFL members to ‘see sense’ when they deliver their reconstruction verdicts on Monday.

Scottish clubs will deliver their ‘indicative votes’ on a proposed 14-10-10-10 structure by 10 a.m.

If the result of the poll shows no appetite for chance than all plans to revamp the leagues are likely to be shelved – and the relegations of Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer would stand.

The champions of the Lowland and Highland Leagues, Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers, would also be denied entry to the SPFL.

And Wallace, the chairman of fans’ group Foundation of Hearts who also sits on the Jambos board, has urged fellow clubs not to wreck six years of hard work since they emerged from administration.

He tweeted: “We have fought hard to return our proud old club to rude health.

“Our fans (12,000+) have stood shoulder to shoulder with us in doing so.

“Scottish football could strike out 6 years of hard work tomorrow, or it could at long last see sense #DoNoHarm.”

£6 MILLION

Wallace’s message echoes that of Thistle chair Jacqui Low, who pleaded for teams to ‘right the wrongs done to us and a number of other clubs’ following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has already emphasised her willingness to go to court if her club is not spared from the drop, with suggestions that the SPFL could face a £6 million compensation bill if any judgement goes the Jambos’ way.