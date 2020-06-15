All about Isle of Wight Holidays

The Isle of Wight is a diamond of an island, quite literally with its shape at 23 miles across by 13 miles down. To reach it you need to hop across the short sea crossing from England’s south coast, which most people do by ferry, but you can also do by air.

For the kids especially but for everyone, the process of reaching it is a large part of the appeal and a great start to any vacation.

With its amazing beaches, stunning scenery, fantastic sea views and rich history there is something for all ages to see and do there.

Plus a great selection of places to stay Isle of Wight. Here is just an overview of what you can expect.

Everyone enjoys!

There is so much to see and do and enjoy. From the very young to the more mature visitors always have a great time, as there is such a range of options, all easy to get to.

If you want an educational visit you got it, if it is a time to unwind and be pampered you got that too. Lots of attractions and adventures, perfect for people no matter their background and interests.

Beautiful beaches

On your Isle of Wight holidays how about visiting one or more of the beautiful beaches there? There are more than 60 miles of beaches offering a variety of types from quiet and peaceful to fun and full of attractions along them.

Explore the coves rich with fossils, dig in the sand, go crab fishing, explore the rock pools for some simple but fun options.

Out on the water along the beaches explore your water sport options and boating options. There are plenty of them!

Cool countryside

Not just known for its beaches there is some wonderful and diverse countryside on the Isle of Wight for nature lovers to explore.

More than 500 miles of footpaths and bridleways you hike along.

Enjoy local pubs and explore different villages, head to the cliffs and the rugged coastline, enjoy the rich farmlands, and amazing fauna, wildlife, and amazing flora on an island where half is recognized and classed for its Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Amazing attractions and activities

Just a few of the attractions and activities you can enjoy on your Isle of Wight holidays are;

Historic houses

Castles

Windmills

Lighthouses

Landscaped gardens

Steam railway

Art centers

Museums

The Needles

Adventure parks

Theme parks

Zoos and animal parks

Festivals

Yachting

Hiking

Golf

Cycling

Horse riding

Boating/sailing

Paragliding and other water sports

Amusement arcades

Great restaurants

Fossil hunting

Amazing accommodation

There are so many different places to stay Isle of Wight you are always going to find something in the style and budget you prefer.

Self-catering, catered, bed and breakfasts, hotels, cottages, apartments, camping, luxury and budget.

You can even stay in a yurt if that is something you have dreamed about!

If you are looking for budget accommodation then you will not be disappointed. That is because the Isle of Wight has numerous B&B’s (bed and breakfast accommodation).

Ivy Hall Bed & Breakfast, The Fernside Guest House, The Leconfield, The Clifton Guest House & The Caledon Guest House are among the leading B&B’s.