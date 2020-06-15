Foundation of Hearts back legal challenge and hit out at rival chairmen

The Foundation of Hearts insist they are fully behind Ann Budge’s plan to launch a legal challenge against the decision to relegate Hearts from the Premiership.

The fans group, whose takeover of the club has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, have also hit out at chairmen who were opposed to league reconstruction, insisting their ‘utter dearth of mettle has been fully exposed’.

Hearts chair Budge wasted little time in announcing that she would take the SPFL to court after a final bid for a league overhaul collapsed yesterday when only 16 out of 42 clubs indicated that they would vote for the 14-10-10-10 reconstruction proposals.

Hearts’ relegation from the Premiership still stands as a result, while Partick Thistle and Stranraer have also been demoted from the Championship and League One respectively.

FoH chairman Stuart Wallace – the figurehead of a 7,500-strong fan movement who hand over around £125,000 to the club each month – insists the group are supportive of Budge’s plan of attack.

Wallace said: “The Foundation board wholeheartedly applauds both the excellent statement issued and the commitment to fight today’s decision through the legal route.

“The club is right to say that it has acted with integrity throughout this affair.

“It is right, too, to commend the amazing fans who stand by the club, whatever is thrown at us.

“We know that the current tribulations will only make us stronger as we stand together against injustice. No matter the outcome of the legal challenge, it will, as ever, be Always Hearts.”

On the news that reconstruction proposals did not have enough support to go to an official vote, Wallace, added: “Today’s news regarding the reconstruction vote will have come as little surprise to many of you, and that statement in itself reveals much about the belief and confidence we and others have in those who control our game.

“For many years, clubs and supporters have called for change, innovation, and new ways forward in the league structure and the running of our sport, but when it came to the bit, those with power, those alleged leaders in our community, came up very far short.

“Others will draw conclusions from this sorry development (or rather lack of development), which now sees the Scottish football authorities take a unique stance in Europe – a stance which inflicts severe and unjust damage on member clubs at an already critical time.

“We are heart-sorry for other clubs adversely affected by today’s events – good clubs who have been badly let down over recent weeks.

“For our part, however, the staggering, mean-spirited, self-interest demonstrated by certain chairmen – whose utter dearth of mettle has been fully exposed – will serve to strengthen our resolve and galvanise our efforts to take this club forward with your continued support.”