Stand Together Coronavirus Appeal

As COVID-19 rampages around the world in more than 200 countries health systems are just unable to handle large numbers of people.

And while the focus of doctors and governments is on the sick, the devastated economy, and a vaccine, vulnerable people are suffering and dying. As a result at Help a Child Project, we are launching this Coronavirus Appeal.

With your help, we will send our volunteers out with the goal of providing basic supplies, support, education and food to those who are most in need.

Living below the poverty line

Those who are living too close together with no way to distance, with no income, no food, perhaps even no running water, these are people who need our help, and they need it now.

They are more vulnerable to the virus and if they are still working, moving around they will be unwillingly spreading the virus through no fault of their own.

Our aid workers can take donations from you and support communities who need us. A global crisis gets a global response.

It is not just people around the world that are suffering

It is easy to think that things like squalid living conditions and hungry children are something that happens far away. But that is not the case. In every country, there are communities that are living below the poverty line.

The homeless, low-income families, the elderly, people who are physically or mentally ill. These are communities that need relief too.

Our teams can take food parcels, basic hygiene kits, masks, and so on to those in need.

But we need you to help gift us the money to the Coronavirus Appeal so we can get the supplies we need and take the steps needed in certain communities like sourcing fresh water.

Governments worldwide are offering similar advice

What should we all be doing if we can? The advice is quite simple, seemingly easy, and yet still out of reach for far too many people.

Wash hand with soap and water regularly or use hand sanitizer when you need to wash and cannot

Avoid touching your face

Stay 2 meters away from people you do not live with

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when you are mixing with others and are not able to maintain that 2 meters distance

Use a tissue for coughing or sneezing, throw them away and wash your hands

Stay home if you have symptoms or have come into contact with someone who has it

Avoid leaving the home if it is not needed

Your donation can help flatten that curve

Donate to our Coronavirus Appeal and we can help thousands of vulnerable people. Together we can flatten the curve.

A small donation can help us provide a small essential hygiene kit for a family. A little more and we can also help them with food and water.

A little more again and we can even help whole communities with sterilisation and disinfectant materials. Working together we can have a real impact.

