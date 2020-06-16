Bizarre video shows men use digger and a plank of wood to lever a parked car out of the way after it blocked them in

BIZARRE video shows two men using a digger and a plank of wood to push a car that is blocking them out of the way.

The unusual scene took place in Birmingham and was shared on social media last Tuesday.

It is believed the car parked on the double yellow line blocking the men in and forcing them to resort to creative measures.

The video shows one man in a yellow digger and another man in a blue jumper setting to work on getting the car out the way.

One man operates the digger, while the man in the blue jumper lines up the plank of wood with the car wheel.

The driver of the digger begins to carefully push the plank into the car wheel while the other man holds it in place.

The video reaches a nervy moment when the plank of wood quickly snaps away, however, there remained no damage to the car.

A crowd of onlooker’s cheer and comment throughout the video, lots of men can be heard laughing and giggling.

One man can be heard saying: “You be careful there, be careful, be careful!”

Another man adds: “No damage” to which the previous man speaking says: “More damage, smash it!”

At one point police drive by, eliciting more cheers from the onlookers.

Eventually, the grey car is pushed horizontally onto the street allowing the men to exit from the road they came down.

The video has divided people’s opinion on social media, with some claiming it was the right thing to do while others condemned the men’s actions.

Blü Medici wrote: “Serves them right! I think they were nice about it considering, well in comparison to what I’d have done!”

“I’d have forklifted it into a barrel roll across the road.”

Ken Smart wrote: “You’re all f***n experts on what you would do if it was your car. Stupid c*t blocked an entrance and his/her car got shifted.”

“They’ll look twice before they walk away next time! Maybe you will too?”

However, some Facebook users were not so supportive of the men:

Ian Griggs said: “Yeah very funny I think a lot of people would laugh about this until it was done to them.”

“Would have been funny if the driver came back and kicked the s**t out of them all!”

Steve Naylor added: “If that was my car -A it wouldn’t be parked there but B – I would make it my mission to shove that wood and the JCB up your a***!”

And Ricky Allen wrote: “No reason to do this. There was room to get in and out around the back of the car.”

“I know the car park was in the wrong but what they did could well have damaged the alloy wheel of the car. Criminal damage that is.”