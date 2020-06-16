Dramatic footage shows moment thieves use truck to wrench “empty” cash machine from inside store

SHOCKING video captures the moment thieves use a pick-up truck to wrench a cash machine from inside a Co-op store.

The dramatic footage was thought to have been taken last night outside the store in Warrington, Cheshire.

However, employees of the store suggested that the cash machine was empty at the time of the incident.

The video captures a black truck with a red rope attached to something inside the store.

It drives forwards and backwards, tugging the rope in the process.

Eventually, the box is wrenched free with a loud bang, crashing across the shop floor.

The man filming shouts: “Ring the police right up.”

One of the thieves unattached the rope and attempts to run, but almost slips in the process.

His colleague inside disappears before strolling out casually with a box.

The thieves run towards the truck, loading the rope and climbing in before disappearing round the corner.

The man filming shouts after them: “All that for that little box.”

The video was uploaded to Facebook by Hayley Wright captioned with: “ Wow. Just been sent this. What’s wrong with people at all.

“No shame whatsoever.”

Sarah Giblin, who works at that Co-op store wrote under the post saying: “There was no one in the store thankfully.

“But the cash machine is empty so they’ve wasted their time. Hope it was worth robbing a store for no money.

“I know this because I put the sign on when it died on Saturday.”

Kate Bird wrote: “Cheeky b******s”.

Sophie Crouch added: “Wtf, daylight too. Daft t***s man.”

Chelsea Cooper commented referring to the sketch show of two brothers failing at their professional job in funny ways: “I know seen.. like something off Chuckle vision.”

Oli Potts said: “Our cashless society has got to be killing these guys’ careers. I feel for them.

“All that for probably less than 200 quid”.

Cheshire Police confirmed that three people have been arrested.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police today said: “At 9.10pm on Monday 15 June police received a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Orford Lane in Orford.

“Offenders attacked the cash machine then left the scene in a car.

“A black seat-Leon was abandoned on Ditton Road at the junction with Hale Road.

“Two men, aged 26 and 31, were located in Widnes a short time later and have been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and remain in police custody.

“A 23-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and she is in custody.

“Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 730870.

“Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Coop declined to comment.