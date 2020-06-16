Hibs coaches to leave Easter Road – with further redundancies likely amid Covid-19 cuts

HIBERNIAN coaches Grant Murray, Colin Nish and Lee Makel are set to leave the club as the brutal reality of cost-cutting measures at Easter Road hit home.

The trio are likely to be among the most high-profile victims as the capital club enter a period of restructuring amid the Covid-19 crisis.

A consultation will follow over the next few weeks as Hibs prepare to make a host of roles redundant before negotiating exits for those affected.

The positions occupied by Murray, Nish and Makel are expected to become unnecessary as Hibs prepare to mothball all operations outwith the first-team.

Murray, who managed Raith Rovers between 2012 and 2015 and lifted the Ramsden’s Cup in 2014, joined the capital club during Alan Stubbs’ reign four years ago, initially working with the youth academy before taking on senior duties alongside Neil Lennon.

Murray aided Eddie May as the interim management team following the respective departures of Lennon and Paul Heckingbottom last year.

Nish, who scored 25 goals in 110 appearances as a player for Hibs, returned to the club as an academy coach in 2017 following a one-year stint as manager of Cowdenbeath.

Makel, meanwhile, was the manager of Swedish side Ostersunds and had a spell as an assistant at the Blue Brazil before becoming senior development coach with the Hibs academy.

Goalkeeping coach Alan Combe will also depart the club but sources have confirmed that is a footballing decision rather than a financial one. Former St Mirren stopper Craig Samson is expected to replace him.

UNSUSTAINABLE

Further upheaval is expected behind the scenes in the coming weeks, with redundancies among the non-playing staff now inevitable.

Owner Ron Gordon this week warned of the ‘substantial and unsustainable’ strain being placed on Hibs’ finances during the coronavirus outbreak and warned of impending cuts.

Easter Road stars, who agreed to defer a portion of their salaries in April, have entered into talks regarding pay cuts as they seek to reduce outgoings ahead of the Premiership restart in August.

Contrary to some suggestions, Hibs are yet to resume training. They return to their East Mains base next Monday.