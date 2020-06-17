Top 4 Industries that Should Be Using a Courier Service

There has never been a better time to look into efficient and cost-effective ways to have your products, parts or packages delivered.

In these uncertain times, the best option for your business could be using a courier and logistics provider to help support the smooth running of your operations.

In this article, I have put together the industries that can specifically benefit from using such services.

The medical field

This may seem obvious but there are still quite a few medical facilities that are not taking advantage of secure and time-saving delivery services.

CitySprint, through their CitySprint Health division, provides flexible and reliable transport solutions for final mile delivery of items such as consumables, medical equipment, records and samples.

In a case study with Derriford Hospital, CitySprint was able to provide thousands of critical home deliveries of medication.

The couriers that delivered the medication had all received accreditation on how to safely deliver such items, were briefed on the risk involved, on how to perform doorstop checks and how to comply with GMP regulations.

Medical institutions can rest assured that when their packages are with CitySprint, they’re in safe hands.

They always make sure they are in full compliance with industry standards, plus they have access to couriers that have undergone specific pharmaceutical and pathology sample training.

Legal firms

Similar to the medical field, barristers and other members of the legal sector require time-sensitive deliveries.

When deadlines and specified procedures matter, you should use a secure and fast courier service. CitySprint offers a fully transparent service with:

Dedicated vehicle for secure deliveries

Real-time tracking and notifications

Instant electronic receipt and audit trail

Online booking and invoicing

Their Priority Secure service also has a complete transparent chain of custody. This means any documents that must be delivered and are time/security-sensitive, will have a real-time audit from beginning to end and delivered on a dedicated vehicle (this means only your package will be on-board).

With only one courier handling the confidential information, you can be sure every item will be delivered safely and securely.

Supporting legal institutions requires a high-level of security and attention to detail.

That’s why it’s best to choose a courier service that is experienced in the field of secure deliveries, to minimise risk and be sure your items are protected throughout transit.

Printing and distribution

CitySprint, through its CitySprint Office division, offers a wide range of digital printing services as well as direct mail and distribution services.

Here are just a few of the many services that you can take advantage of if you need office support, are an innovative marketing team or are in PR/media.

Postal – Sorting and distribution for all mail both national and internationally Printing – Business cards, leaflets, booklets, and posters all in high-quality colour and finish (CitySprint office even have new printing tech to deliver 3D finishes on collateral) Direct mail – personalised and unique direct mail, straight to the consumer

Each service is uniquely positioned to support a wide range of marketing and communication services.

This also means that you can save a tremendous amount of money by outsourcing all of your offices’ needs, to a single-solution business to print and deliver.

CitySprint Office also offers StockHub, an online portal that can store all of your marketing materials from business cards to branded merchandise and consumables.

Assets can be personalised by teams globally, and then stock ordered and printed, or drawn down if in stock, before being delivered

Manufacturing

Whether you manufacture products for domestic or overseas use, an established courier service like CitySprint can offer you support in the management of your supply chain.

With their 30+ locations across the UK, their national coverage helps to keep parts moving quickly and distribution working to the clock.

Need to send your parts or products abroad? CitySprint also offers next day delivery to Europe and the US as well as a expert customs clearance support for your convenience.

Economy services are a cost-effective solution for international deliveries, servicing over 200 countries and territories across the globe.

Wrap Up

If you need to make safe and secure deliveries, choose courier service and logistics provider that can tailor its solutions to fit your requirements.

CitySprint supports a wide range of industries, each with precision and real-time tracking for full transparency. With their online booking platform, sending your packages has never been easier!