Bird-watcher snaps hilarious “one in a million” picture of Heron relieving itself mid flight

AN AMATEUR photographer has captured a hilarious “one in a million” photo of a bird relieving itself mid-flight.

Kenny Maccormack, 33, captured the moment when he was out at Cathkin Marsh Nature reserve near East Kilbride, , South Lanarkshire.

Kenny was reviewing his stunning photos of a Heron he’s been watching when he stumbled across the less-than-flattering image.

The picture, shows a graceful Heron in mid-flight crossing over the marsh.

However, directly under it is a deluge of waste, which has been likened to “chem trails” from an airplane.

A tickled Kenny shared the image on Facebook on Tuesday [16 Jun] where it has caused widespread amusement.

He posted the shot online with the caption: “Going through some bird pics from today.

“Never noticed this until I got home and looked properly.”

The photo has since been liked over two thousand times and has nearly three hundred comments.

It has tickled social media users.

Jon Copland commented: “Fuel dump before emergency landing.”

Alessandro Talmelli commented: “The real chemtrails.”

Grant Day further added: “You do not want to be on the receiving end of that.”

Kenneth Mcintyre commented: “That will be the culprit that routinely fly’s over my car then!”

Speaking today, Kenny, an air source heating installer, from Rutherglen, Glasgow said: “I’ve got hundreds of shots of the birds up there, and that one is one in a million.”

“I’ve been watching the same two herons for weeks.

“I’m on furlough and have lots of spare time, so I have a lot of shots of them, couple catching fish and lots of them flying and landing and taking off.”

“I never noticed the picture until I got home and couldn’t stop laughing at it.”

Kenny added: “Since the lockdown and travel restrictions I’ve been going to a marsh near me almost every day.”

“I’ve got some amazing photos of birds Swallows feeding their young, the heron catching fish, buzzards, a sparrow hawk, an owl.

“At the moment I’m watching four Canada geese Goslings who are a few weeks old grow up.”

 
