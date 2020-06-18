Hamilton’s first summer signing determined to prove he can shine in Premiership

HAMILTON new boy Callum Smith insists he never lost faith in his ability after being dumped by Dunfermline.

The Scotland under-19 internationalist was one of 17 players released by the Pars last month as the financial realities of the Covid-19 crisis were laid bare.

However, Smith never feared he would end up on the football scrapheap after an impressive campaign on loan with Airdrie last term, scoring six goals and being named the Diamonds’ young player of the year.

The 20-year-old’s confidence was rewarded on Tuesday when he penned a contract until 2022 to become Accies first signing of the summer – and he is determined to prove he can cut it in the Premiership.

Smith said: “There was a little relief because I know there is a lot of uncertainty in football due to the coronavirus, but I was always confident I would get a full-time deal.

“I was coming off the back of a good season with Airdrie and I’ve always believed in my ability to play at a good standard. My aim has always been to play in the Premiership and I can’t wait to test myself at that level.

“The onus is on me to take my chance when it comes, get as much game-time as possible and prove I can be a key player.”

Hamilton chairman Allan Maitland made it clear how highly-rated Smith is by Accies, stating this week ‘he’s not coming here just to be a bit-part player, he’s here to compete and play’.

That was music to the young forward’s ears, with Smith adamant he has no intention of merely being seen as a prospect for the future.

NUMBERS

He continued: “I want to play games, I want to help the team and score goals. I’m not moving there to make up the numbers.

“I’ve played in big games for Dunfermline and Scotland’s under-19 side so I’m not fazed by the challenge.

“I know I’m still young and have things to learn, but age is just a number. If any club has proved that over the years, then it’s Hamilton.”