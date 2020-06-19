Amazon sack driver after he is caught on CCTV urinating against a house while on delivery

AMAZON have sacked a driver after he was caught urinating against a customer’s neighbour’s house on CCTV.

The outrageous moment was caught on the neighbour’s CCTV camera in Penistone, South Yorkshire.

The neighbour, who does not wish to be named, says she was left “disgusted” by the footage taken yesterday, after the man relieved himself and did not sanitise his hands before handling a package.

The driver has since been sacked and the 55-year-old woman confirmed the company have offered to clean the area.

The video shows a delivery man in a hi-vis vest clutching a parcel bearing the Amazon logo.

He disappears from view while trying to drop it off and then comes back into the frame still carrying the parcel.

He places it on top of a bin and starts to loosen his trousers.

He then begins to relieve himself against a wall, occasionally glancing around.

He finishes up and readjusts his trousers, before picking up the package from the bin and carrying on with his job.

The horrified woman took to social media to share the footage not long after.

She posted the clip to Amazon’s Facebook page saying: “Not sure who the Amazon delivery person is for Penistone, but make sure if you want to answer the call of nature that you are not on CCTV.”

Speaking today, the business owner said: “When we first saw the CCTV footage, I thought he had put the parcel on top of the blue bin to look at his electronic gadget to look for directions or something.

“Then I realised what he was doing. I was disgusted.

“It’s not even over our drain, which is under the kitchen window.

“We also noticed that the man did not use hand sanitizer afterwards.

“Amazon has offered to clean the area and a gift hamper has been offered.”

Amazon’s customer service team offered their “sincere apologies” and said the driver did not meet their “high standards”.

They added that the driver had been reported to his management team.

Amazon today confirmed that they have since sacked the driver.

An Amazon spokeswoman said: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners.

“The driver will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon.”