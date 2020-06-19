Dramatic footage shows screaming girl holding parachute dragged across a field by strong gust of wind

DRAMATIC video shows the moment a teenager is dragged across a field by a gust of wind while playing with a parachute.

The incident, which apparently took place in Dryburgh, Tyne and Wear on 22 May, saw the girl dragged the length of a playing field before crashing into hedges.

It is thought to be related to a later accident, which left a 17-year-old boy hospitalised, after he was also lifted by wind and “dropped” from height.

As the clip begins, a group of people can be seen arranging a parachute on the playing field.

In the background, strong gusts of wind can be seen shaking the trees.

The girl is seen wearing the parachute over her shoulder as two men arrange it.

Suddenly, a gust of wind inflates the parachute and the girl is wrenched backwards.

She lets out a scream and falls to the ground with a thump and apparently still attached, rolls over.

At this point, another breeze picks up the parachute and the girl is dragged across the field.

She begins screaming again as she shoots across the grass, as the people filming can be heard laughing in the background.

The girl continues to travel across the field while clinging onto the parachute.

She finally comes to a stop after the chute is blocked by some trees.

The video has caused amusement online, where it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Sarah Hamilton said: “Lol why is she still holding on, it goes so fast.”

Taylor Dudley added: “Oh my god, does look fun though.”

And Brooke Skye wrote: “How has nobody followed her to check she’s okay.”

It is thought that the video relates to an incident the police confirmed they attended relating to reports of a parachutist who had “crashed into houses.”

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “At 6.15 pm on Friday May 22 we received a request for emergency services to attend the Dryburgh area following reports a teenager with a parachute had been lifted by the wind and then dropped to the floor.

“Three Hazardous Area Response Teams (Hart), a specialist paramedic and an ambulance were deployed as well as officers to assist with crowd control.

“The 17-year-old teen was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead by ambulance in a critical but stable condition.”

North East Ambulance Service also confirmed they attended and said they had no further updates on the boy’s condition.

Local media reported that the boy was in a “critical but stable” condition at the end of last month.