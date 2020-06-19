HOTEL bosses revealed they have been “flooded” with thank you cards after allowing frontline health workers to stay in their luxury rooms at the height of the pandemic.

Instead of shutting down during lockdown, Ten Hill Place in Edinburgh accommodated frontline workers for a total of 2137 nights – at a cost of £100,000.

Now some of those who benefited from the scheme have shared their thanks by sending hand written cards.

One hospital worker, named Jeni praised the “selfless human beings”, saying: “You’ve allowed us to rest easy after our shifts and I can’t thank you enough for that.”

Another grateful doctor who wrote: “Your support and care through this time has meant I can continue to work and do the thing I love most – be a doctor to those who need it and be a mummy to two mischievous little girls.”

And one intensive care nurse said: “I can’t find the words to explain what a difference your kindness and hospitality has made to what has been the most difficult two months of my 20-year nursing career.”

Edinburgh’s biggest independent hotel has now wound down the scheme, which ran from Mar 27 and says it is incredibly proud of the role it played in tackling the Coronavirus crisis.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter, which owns the hotel, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to accommodate key workers and give them a safe space to rest and recover between difficult shifts.

“We are so proud of the small part our team has played in helping those at the frontline fighting this virus.

“This time has also been essential for us to make sure our teams operate with the highest levels of hygiene and cleanliness possible. It has also given the opportunity for our staff to practice social distancing guidelines which will continue well into the future.”

During the initiative, the 129-room, four-star hotel provided free accommodation for more than 500 medical and clinical staff working in the city’s hospitals.

It also provided thousands of free meals to the workers.

The invaluable service provided much-needed respite for exhausted workers before and after long shifts at both the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Dr Tracey Gillies, Medical Director, NHS Lothian, said: “Our thanks and gratitude go to the hotel staff and to the many other people and organisations who have supported NHS workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their generosity is much appreciated.”

Mr Mitchell added: “Now our focus is on preparing for the next phase. Like everyone else in the hotel and hospitality sector we want to get back to business.

“We are awaiting updated guidance from Ministers and are fervently hoping that we can reopen to guests as soon as the Scottish Government says it is safe to do so.”