PhD students compete in first online Three Minute Thesis competition

A PhD student is to participate in the first online competition that challenges academics to explain their thesis in just three minutes.

Elizabeth Mills will represent the University of Dundee in the The Three Minute Thesis (3MT), competition which challenges early-career researchers to explain their work quickly and effectively to non-specialist audiences.

13 candidates put themselves forward, showcasing their research with presentations accompanied by a single slide.

However, they were all beaten to the victory by Elizabeth, who will go onto the national finals in October 2020.

Elizabeth was presented with her award online by Professor David Maguire, Interim Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University.

Her interdisciplinary PhD in Dundee’s School of Science and Engineering explores how to make novel concrete surfaces that can be placed into the sea to help reduce the settlement of marine invasive species.

Elizabeth saidL “Throughout my PhD I have been avidly communicating science through my YouTube channel, website, science festivals and public speaking competitions,” said Elizabeth.

“I would love to continue interdisciplinary research in both marine biology and engineering as well as to continue my scientific communication.

“I really believe research and learning how to communicate your science well go hand in hand.

“It’s so important to be able to share and engage others in the research you are doing.

“The competition is tough – having to fit three years of your life into three minutes is never easy.

“But it pushes you to learn the really important parts of your research and to become confident at public speaking.”

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, Director of the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science added: “We are delighted to work with the University’s Doctoral Academy and External Relations team to once again host the Three Minute Thesis competition.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our PhD students to showcase their work in a truly accessible and engaging way and they all did a fantastic job in rising to that challenge”