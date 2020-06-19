Scotland’s “Biggest ever” drive-in entertainment tour to hit the capital

Tickets for Scotland’s “biggest ever” drive-in tour have gone on sale today with Edinburgh’s Dalkeith Park chosen as the first stop of the six city run.

The Parking Lot Social, run by Glasgow-based events company XL Event Lab, will involve films, silent discos, quizzes and comedy – all from the comfort of your car.

Each night, 250 carloads are expected to pull up and get involved in the interactive set in front a custom made screen and sound system.

Audio will be transmitted directly from the stage to custom-made wireless headphones and through a dedicated FM radio channel for listening via the car stereo.

Films for the Edinburgh event include Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker, and “perfect” drive-in flick, Grease.

And for families with younger children, a ‘Social Kids’ event will offer content adapted to a younger, family-oriented audience and an earlier start time.

The Parking Lot Social will visit six Scottish cities this summer.

The Edinburgh event takes place from August 5 to 9 before the tour travels to Glasgow , Perth, Aberdeen and Dundee before ending in Inverness in mid September.

Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer at XL Event Lab, said: “It really feels like everyone could do with a bit of fun just now and for us that’s vast screens, massive rainbow fire hydrants and gorillas.

“Each night on the Scottish tour is shaping up to be amazing, with the most feel-good entertainment being lined up for everyone coming along, whether they like snuggling up to a good film, belting out the classics or showing off their quiz skills.

“It’s all being done safely and responsibly, so guests and staff can take part in this interactive drive-in festival without worry.

“We’re working closely with local authorities to make sure that what we’ve got planned is going to be allowed and within guidelines.

“Over the years we’ve given over a million people around the world extraordinary experiences and we’re ready to give Scotland a (parking) lot more.”