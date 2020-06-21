A look back at some of the memorable games Robbie Neilson oversaw in his first stint in Hearts dugout

As Robbie Neilson returns as Hearts manager on a three-year deal, we look back at some of his memorable games during his successful first stint in the dugout.

10 August 2014

Rangers 1-2 Hearts

Hearts laid an early Championship marker with a stunning 2-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox in the opening game of the season, Osman Sow scoring a dramatic injury-time winner.

17 August 2014

Hearts 2-1 Hibs

Just a week later, Neilson made sure the Jambos had derby bragging rights after overcoming their fierce rivals 2-1 in an ill-tempered clash that saw opposing players Osman Sow and Scott Robertson being sent off.

22 November 2016

Hearts 2-0 Rangers

The Gorgie outfit proved that their opening day win over Rangers was no fluke after brushing aside their title rivals with goals from Jason Holt and Jamie Waker.

28 February 2015

Hearts 10-0 Cowdenbeath

Hearts registered their biggest-ever league win with a ruthless 10-0 trouncing of Cowdenbeath, with Genero Zeefuik notching the fastest hat-trick in the club’s history.

The win maintained their 20-point lead at the Championship summit.

12 May 2016

Aberdeen 0-1 Hearts

Hearts picked up only their second win from eight trips to Pittodrie in the penultimate game of the 2015/16 campaign as they finished third. It remains the last time Hearts collected three points in the Granite City.

30 November 2016

Hearts 2-0 Rangers

In his last game before departing for MK Dons, Neilson masterminded another victory over Rangers that propelled Hearts above their Ibrox counterparts into second place in the Premiership.

Robbie Muirhead, who would later join Neilson at MK Dons, notched a brace either side of the break.