Cypher Pattern Strategy: One of the Most Winning Forex Trading Methods

When aiming to become a successful day trader, you have to know somehow when the price goes up and down. There are lots of predictions and there are enough financial advisors out there, but what if you want to do it all yourself?

Some people choose to do a fundamental analysis of the worldwide news and try to forecast market changes, but the latest Bitcoin situation, for example, shows that you can’t always trust the vague laws of trading.

Other people go deeper and use geometry as an instrument. Trading strategies come in handy at this point. A strategy with one of the highest winning rates, the Cypher pattern strategy helps a lot here, given you can draw graphs and understand Fibonacci numbers.

Cypher Pattern Strategy: What It Is and How to Use It

The Cypher pattern can teach you how to draw graphs that will show a point at which you should buy or sell. Use it on its own or with other patterns for a better result.

It’s the most exciting harmonic pattern and the most winning one, and you can use it in any timeframe or market. However, it’s recommended to use it in higher time frames to achieve the best result.

To use this pattern, you’ll need the Harmonic Pattern indicator which is available on a lot of Forex platforms. The Cypher pattern has four legs that follow Fibonacci ratios. Those are very precise, that’s why you may need some time to get the right catch. But when you do, the prediction will be correct.

Cypher Pattern Rules

Here are the examples of Cypher pattern rules you’ll have to follow:

The 1st rule is that the retracement from X up to A has to go downwards. Here’s where the precision begins. You shouldn’t close a trade at lower than 0.618 Fibonacci ratios, but the retracement should be around the 0.382 ratios. Between those two points, there’s a point labeled “B” in the Cypher pattern graph.

The 2nd rule is the XA leg’s Fibonacci extension. It comes with 1.27 but should go over the 1.414 ratios. Between these points, there’s a “C” on the graph, which is a part of the BC swing-leg

The third rule places the D point on the graph. It should be placed 0.786 Fibonacci retracements during the whole process moving from X to C.

Train with a couple of test graphs to understand how this pattern works and get used to it. It’s worth mentioning that there are lots of different patterns, and all of them can bring you a nice trade.

All strategies are created to predict when to sell and when to buy most efficiently. There are so many different methods of forecasting, which means there’s not one that will tell you the answer with 100% clarity. The market is often unpredictable and we have to accept that. However, being extra cautious will definitely bring you more profitable trades!