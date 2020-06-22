Interesting facts to know about the Wembley Stadium

Do you consider visiting London in the future? Which places in London should you visit to make your visit memorable? Are there any other attractive places in London besides historical sites and tourist places? These are some questions which may take place in your mind whenever you are preparing for a London tour.

It can be said without any doubt that London is a great and widely known place especially when you talk about tourist destinations.

Although this may be your first–ever trip to London, you can make it interesting and special by visiting Wembley Stadium.

Have you ever heard something about the Wembley stadium in London? If you say no, then this can turn out to be a spectacular place to visit whenever you take a trip to London. The stadium is a globally popular football stadium located in the city of London.

It is among the busiest stadiums in London where you can see some major football games. The stadium holds the English national football team matches as well as the FA Cup finals.

An Introduction to Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium is one of the few places in London where you can have a great experience. There have been some interesting events happening in this stadium for the last century. This is the stadium where the 1948 Olympic Games took place.

The victory earned by England in the final of the 1966 FIFA World Cup was also located at this stadium. This is why it can be worth visiting this stadium during your London trip and learning more about it.

As mentioned earlier, the Wembley stadium is the home of English football team and the national stadium of England. That is why Wembley Stadium has the capacity of 90, 000 seats – enough for a really big crowd. It is considered to be the largest sports venue in the United Kingdom and the second-largest in Europe.

Interesting facts to know about Wembley Stadium

Even the basic details about the Wembley Stadium, London might be worth knowing for a first time visitor. Consequently, you could get to know some interesting facts that people do not know about this stunning stadium in London and surprise your British friends when you visit.

Let us take a short glimpse at the following points to know those interesting facts:

The first and foremost thing you should know about the Wembley stadium is that it held 1948 Olympic Games Secondly, you need to know that the Wembley stadium in London has witnessed the victory of England national team against Germany in the finale of the 1966 FIFA World Cup. In the beginning, this Wembley Stadium was acknowledged as the Empire stadium and it was a focus of the British Empire expositions during the year 1924. After hosting nearly 78 FA Cup finals, Wembley Stadium has turned out to be the symbol of English football. In addition to the 78 FA Cup finals, it has hosted six European Cup finals. As mentioned earlier, the Wembley stadium of London has nearly 90000 seats that could be enough to hold any kind of event. It is also known that the stadium has enough space to have more 25,000 seats for fans, if required – making a total capacity of 115,000 seats! If you have already visited some stadiums that are known to be fully covered, then the valley Stadium will be one of them. In easy words, it has got some stunning sliding roof covers.

Regardless of these mentioned facts, you can find some other interesting and captivating facts regarding the Wembley stadium in London. It would definitely be worth visiting this stadium, especially if you are a football devotee.

History of the Wembley Stadium

The Wembley stadium in London was developed to house the British Empire shows during 1924 and 1925. However, the stadium was built in 1923. It has served as a major location of the 1948 London Olympic Games with its great capacity.

Wembley Stadium nearby attractions

When it comes to knowing about the areas you can visit near the Wembley stadium in London, there are lots of places to visit. As a beginner, you can talk about the park that is a few minutes far from the stadium.

Despite the Wembley Park, you can visit a few other parks where you can see some stunning views. The White City place as well as the RAF Museum could be the other places that you can see near Wembley stadium in London.

Ideal time to visit Wembley Stadium

If you ever want to watch matches at the Wembley Stadium, you must consider the best time to visit it. As the schedules of matches may vary, you need to mark the dates in the calendar as per the schedules. However, you can visit the official website of the Wembley stadium in order to book your passes and tickets.

Hopefully, you have successfully become familiar with the all important facts regarding the Wembley stadium in London.

Now, you can add the Wembley stadium in your bucket list of places that you are going to explore in London. Make sure you have all important knowledge regarding any tourist place in London that you will love to visit. Preparing for a trip is sometimes half the fun!